The CEO's guide to generative AI: A new frontier for the future of work
Make people, not technology, central to your generative AI strategy
The way we perceive and perform work has fundamentally changed. The emergence of generative AI has left an irrevocable impact on workforce trends and continues to change dynamics across the talent landscape.
To help CEOs stay on top of the fast-shifting changes, these research-backed guides to generative AI cover topics from data security, tech investment strategy, and customer experience.
This is part one: Talent & Skills.
Download now to learn how adopting generative AI into talent management can help you close the skills gap, create world-class employee experiences, and maximize benefits.
