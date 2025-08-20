GitHub just launched a new 'mission control center' for developers to delegate tasks to AI coding agents
The new pop-up tool from GitHub means developers need not "break their flow" to hand tasks to AI agents
GitHub is making it easier for software developers to make use of AI agents – and manage them like co-workers toiling in the background.
The company’s new "agents panel" allows developers to delegate tasks to the AI-powered Copilot from any page on github.com via a prompt, rather than navigating over to GitHub Issues – a process it says is "breaking your flow."
Earlier this year, GitHub unveiled a new coding agent designed to tackle "low-to-medium complexity” tasks. The aim with the new "mission control" tool is to help developers better manage AI.
A pop-up panel will allow developers to work with such AI agents more easily by delegating coding tasks and tracking progress wherever a developer is working in GitHub, with the Copilot agent working in the background before tagging the user for review when complete.
"If the past year has underscored anything, it’s that AI agents are becoming a bigger part of developers’ day-to-day workflows," staff product manager Tim Rogers wrote in a blog post.
"Copilot coding agent works like a member of your team, and it’s received a great response from developers so far," Rogers added. "But we know that not all of your work lives in GitHub Issues."
Previous to this Agents panel tool, developers using Copilot could allocate work for agents either by assigning an issue, using the pull requests extension for Visual Studio Code, or by triggering tasks from compatible apps that integrate with GitHub via the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
How GitHub’s new ‘mission control’ tool works
The new Agents panel is essentially a popup overlay that lets a developer trigger work by the Copilot agent, track existing tasks and review pull requests, all without leaving their current work setting, wherever that may be on the GitHub website.
To access the panel, click the "agents" button in the right of the navigation bar.
"You can start a new Copilot task from the new Agents panel with a simple prompt," Rogers noted.
"Just open the panel from any page on GitHub, describe your goal in natural language, and select the relevant repository. Copilot will then take it from there and start creating a plan, drafting changes, running tests, and then preparing a pull request."
The new feature is available on GitHub today in a public preview for all paid Copilot subscribers, the post added.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- What Thomas Dohmke’s departure means for GitHub
- GitHub just launched a new free tier for its Copilot coding assistant
- Everything you need to know about GitHub Models
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
The Allianz Life data breach just took a huge turn for the worse
News Around 1.1 million Allianz Life customers are believed to have been impacted in a recent data breach, making up the vast majority of the insurer's North American customers.
-
US authorities take down prolific 'Rapper Bot' botnet
News The Rapper Bot botnet was responsible for a series of large-scale DDoS attacks on government agencies and tech companies. Now it's gone.
-
What Thomas Dohmke’s departure means for GitHub
News Thomas Dohmke won't be replaced as CEO at GitHub, with remaining company execs reporting directly to Microsoft's CoreAI division.
-
Developers say AI can code better than most humans – but there's a catch
News A new survey suggests AI coding tools are catching up on human capabilities
-
Think AI coding tools are speeding up work? Think again – they’re actually slowing developers down
News AI coding tools may be hindering the work of experienced software developers, according to new research
-
OpenAI's plan to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf ended in disaster – here’s how the deal fell apart
News The acquisition by Cognition comes after a rumored $3bn offer from OpenAI fell through
-
Atlassian says AI has created an 'unexpected paradox' for software developers – they're saving over 10 hours a week, but they’re still overworked and losing an equal amount of time due to ‘organizational inefficiencies’
News While AI is helping save developers over 10 hours a week, these productivity boosts are being offset by growing workloads and poor operational efficiency, Atlassian says.
-
AI coding tools are booming – and developers in this one country are by far the most frequent users
News AI coding tools are soaring in popularity worldwide, but developers in one particular country are among the most frequent users.
-
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke thinks there’s still a place for junior developers in the age of AI
News GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke believes junior developers still play a crucial role in the hierarchy of software development teams, and AI won't change that any time soon.
-
‘Made the Pro plan worse’: GitHub just announced new pricing changes for its Copilot service – and developers aren’t happy
News GitHub has announced new pricing changes for its AI Copilot service in a move that's sparked backlash among developers.