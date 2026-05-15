How AI code is changing software development

At firms like OpenAI the majority of code is now generated with AI tools

Jane McCallion's avatar
By
published
in Features
The words &quot;How AI code is changing software development&quot; over a dark background of computer code.
(Image credit: Future)

IT leaders are carefully assessing the extent to which AI-generated code can make a difference in their business.

On the one hand, AI developers promise their tools can enable faster code deployment and free up time for developers. On the other, it can be difficult to know where to start with AI tools – particularly if you want total reliability in your code.

How can enterprises make best use of AI code? And what do these tools mean for the developer teams of the future?

In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Colin Jarvis, head of forward deployed engineering at OpenAI, to discuss internal code generation.

Latest Videos From

Highlights

"The folks who use [AI] to increase the output of their existing specialists and their existing like experienced staff, are the folks who are seeing the best output. And I think the folks who see it as an excuse to as, sort of a race to the bottom, are the people who who struggle a bit more."

"[Hiring junior developers] has been a big focus of ours [and]... the number of entry level people has increased in the [forward deployment engineering] team over the last three to six months and the reason for that is that we're finding with the right sort of enablement ... they improve very, very fas, and they end up being as productive as some of our more experienced staff very quickly."

Footnotes

Subscribe 

Jane McCallion
Jane McCallion
Managing Editor

Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.

Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸