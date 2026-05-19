Are AI tools making us less intelligent?
Growing reliance on AI tools that provide instant answers could be eroding skills, GoTo report warns
Are we diluting our cognitive abilities by looking for answers through algorithms and machines?
It's a question that is gaining prominence in our rapidly advancing digital world. AI-powered technologies provide instant answers or solutions, undoubtedly making us more efficient and helping businesses do more than ever before. But there are growing concerns that this is at the expense of our ability to think for ourselves.
Experts and workers are now asking, "Will AI make us less intelligent?"
The Royal Observatory Greenwich is concerned it will. Indeed, it has warned about the need to avoid "complete dependence" on AI. Paddy Rodgers, the director of the Royal Museums Greenwich group, told the BBC that "a reliance solely on instant answers risks losing the habits of questioning and evaluation that underpin knowledge, expertise, and innovation".
Workers are also worried, according to a study by SaaS business GoTo (formerly LogMeIn). Its report, The Pulse of Work in 2026: Opportunity, Risk, and Responsibility in an AI-Driven Workplace, takes into account the opinion of 2,500 employees and IT leaders from around the world.
The report states that 50% of employees say they rely too much on AI, while 30% say they feel they can't function without it. Crucially, more than a third (39%) feel their reliance on AI tools is eroding their skills and making them less intelligent.
The issue is more acute among younger workers, with nearly half of Gen Z (under 30) reporting similar concerns that AI dependency is making them less intelligent.
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One of the reasons for the overreliance on AI tools, according to GoTo's report, is the pressure to be more efficient, with 60% of employees reporting that they felt the need to boost their productivity. However, the report doesn't clarify exactly where that pressure comes from.
"Responsible AI use is about having the right tools and supporting the people who use them," said Dan Schawbel, managing partner at Workplace Intelligence, which helped conduct the research the report is based on.
"Our research highlights the importance of equipping employees with the skills, policies, and guidance they need to work alongside AI effectively. Companies that get this right will see productivity gains while ensuring their workforce remains confident, capable, and engaged."
Bobby Hellard is ITPro's Reviews Editor and has worked on CloudPro and ChannelPro since 2018. In his time at ITPro, Bobby has covered stories for all the major technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, and regularly attends industry-leading events such as AWS Re:Invent and Google Cloud Next.
Bobby mainly covers hardware reviews, but you will also recognize him as the face of many of our video reviews of laptops and smartphones.
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