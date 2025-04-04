Fake it till you make it: 79% of tech workers pretend to know more about AI than they do – and executives are the worst offenders
Tech industry workers are exaggerating their AI knowledge and skills capabilities
Find AI confusing? Don't worry, so do most of your colleagues — almost eight in ten of them, but they likely won’t admit it.
That's the key finding from a survey of 1,200 technology workers and executives in the US and UK by training company Pluralsight, which found that 79% of tech workers pretend to know more about AI than they actually do.
Executives may be even more dishonest about their AI skill, the survey found, with around 91% of bosses admitted to faking AI knowledge. On the upside, half of companies are now offering AI training, so perhaps less dishonesty will be necessary in the future, Pluralsight noted.
The research also found that — despite admitting to faking AI knowledge — nine-in-ten tech workers and execs believe they had the necessary skills to use AI in their day-to-day roles, though most thought their colleagues lacked the same skills.
"One potential explanation for this gap is the Dunning-Kruger effect — a well-researched phenomenon where a person’s lack of knowledge and skill in a specific area causes them to greatly overestimate their competence," the report noted.
"If this is the case, then it’s likely that a large percentage of the workforce believe they have greater AI skills than they do because they lack enough knowledge about AI to 'know what they don’t know'."
Shadow AI at work
This phase of the AI revolution appears to be a bit confusing for everyone. Not only are those in the tech industry lying about their own capabilities, but they're told to use AI and then called lazy for doing so.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The survey showed 95% of tech executives believe AI skills are crucial for job security, but 61% of their employees and 73% of execs reported a perception that using generative AI to assist their own work was seen as "lazy" by their company.
That leads to the use of "shadow AI", the report noted, which can cause security and compliance issues.
"With this stigma, workers often use… AI tools for work projects without giving credit or acknowledgement for its use," the report noted.
"Two in three people have noticed coworkers use AI without admitting it, while one in three report hidden AI use being widespread in their workplace."
From a worker standpoint, the use of shadow AI matters because those not using such tools are being compared to those that are, making it difficult to keep pace without access to the same tools.
"It also gives a mistaken impression that nobody is using AI, so there is no urgency to utilize it, when in reality colleagues may be getting AI assistance regularly," the report added.
Shadow AI has been creeping into a range of tech industry professions over the last two years. Research in January this year, for example, found software developers are increasingly using non-approved tools, prompting major concerns over potential security lapses.
The security aspect of shadow AI in particular is a recurring talking point. Analysis from BC, the Chartered Institute for IT, shows that using non-approved tools raises the risk of breaching data privacy rules or exposing organisations to potential security vulnerabilities.
Job losses and AI shortages
This fluctuating perception of AI tools in the workplace comes amid a period of heightened concern among workers.
The study from Pluralsight found 90% of respondents believe it’s somewhat likely their jobs will be replaced by the technology, despite half of employers actually adding AI-related jobs.
Skills shortages are also placing pressure on both employers and employees alike. Two-third said they’ve had to abandon an AI project due to a lack of skilled staff, for example.
"In addition to the systemic misrepresentation of AI knowledge, Pluralsight also found that AI is complicating perceptions about how work is getting done," said Chris McClellen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Pluralsight.
"Fears about AI supplanting jobs is becoming the new norm and employees are quietly worried that using AI in their daily routine looks lazy."
MORE FROM ITPRO
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
Microsoft enters mini PC market with its slick Windows 365 Link
News A modern thin client that works via the web and promises thorough security for remote and hybrid teams
By Bobby Hellard Published
-
Red Hat just made three big changes to its developer hub
News Red Hat has unveiled a raft of upgrades for Red Hat Developer Hub (RDHD), including support for a local version as well as new analytics.
By Nicole Kobie Published
-
Sourcetable, a startup behind a ‘self-driving spreadsheet’ tool, wants to replicate the vibe coding trend for data analysts
News Sourcetable, a startup developing what it’s dubbed the world’s first ‘self-driving spreadsheet’, has raised $4.3 million in funding to transform data analysis.
By Ross Kelly Published
-
DeepSeek and Anthropic have a long way to go to catch ChatGPT: OpenAI's flagship chatbot is still far and away the most popular AI tool in offices globally
News ChatGPT remains the most popular AI tool among office workers globally, research shows, despite a rising number of competitor options available to users.
By Ross Kelly Published
-
‘DIY’ agent platforms are big tech’s latest gambit to drive AI adoption
Analysis The rise of 'DIY' agentic AI development platforms could enable big tech providers to drive AI adoption rates.
By George Fitzmaurice Published
-
Fit for artificial intelligence
whitepaper Ensure data availability to applications and services with hybrid cloud storage
By ITPro Published
-
Fit for AI
whitepaper Ensure data availability to applications and services with hybrid cloud storage
By ITPro Published
-
'Customers have been begging us to launch': AWS just rolled out Amazon Q Business in Europe – and it includes new data residency features
News AWS has announced the availability of its Amazon Q Business platform in Europe in a move sure to please sovereignty-conscious customers.
By George Fitzmaurice Published
-
Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis says AI isn’t a ‘silver bullet’ – but within five to ten years its benefits will be undeniable
News Demis Hassabis, CEO at Google DeepMind and one of the UK’s most prominent voices on AI, says AI will bring exciting developments in the coming year.
By Rory Bathgate Published
-
‘The entire forecasting business process changed’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Excel changed the game for enterprises in 1985 – he’s confident AI tools will do the same
News The Microsoft CEO says we need to change how we measure the value of AI
By George Fitzmaurice Published