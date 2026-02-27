The Sixth Edition Connected Shoppers Report

Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Global insights and trends from 8,350 shoppers and 1,700 retail industry decision-makers.
Retail is transforming — becoming more digital, social, connected, and experiential. As AI advances, retailers have the opportunity to unlock both efficiencies and incredible customer experiences. But success isn't guaranteed. It requires unified commerce and a strong data foundation. Read the report to discover why:
- Agentic AI is the new frontier. 75% of retailers say AI agents will be essential by 2026.
- Loyalty programs aren’t just about discounts. Gen Z is 3x more likely than baby boomers to value exclusive experiences.
- Social shopping is booming. 53% of shoppers discover products on social platforms — up from 46% in 2023.
- Streamlined tech takes center stage. 88% of retailers say unified commerce will significantly impact their goals.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
What might cause the 'AI bubble' to burst?
In-depth If a bubble is really forming, what happens to the businesses caught up in the AI craze when it pops – and why things might not be as bad as they seem
London set to host OpenAI's largest research hub outside US
News OpenAI wants to capitalize on the UK’s “world-class” talent in areas such as machine learning
