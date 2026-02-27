The Sixth Edition Connected Shoppers Report
Global insights and trends from 8,350 shoppers and 1,700 retail industry decision-makers.

Retail is transforming — becoming more digital, social, connected, and experiential. As AI advances, retailers have the opportunity to unlock both efficiencies and incredible customer experiences. But success isn't guaranteed. It requires unified commerce and a strong data foundation. Read the report to discover why:

  • Agentic AI is the new frontier. 75% of retailers say AI agents will be essential by 2026.
  • Loyalty programs aren’t just about discounts. Gen Z is 3x more likely than baby boomers to value exclusive experiences.
  • Social shopping is booming. 53% of shoppers discover products on social platforms — up from 46% in 2023.
  • Streamlined tech takes center stage. 88% of retailers say unified commerce will significantly impact their goals.
