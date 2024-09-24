What you need to leverage genAI
Get maximum ROI from your investment in AI
Are you ready to harness the power of Generative AI but unsure where to start?
Join the cloud experts at DoiT for a webinar where we'll guide you through the critical requirements for successfully leveraging GenAI. Discover the key data prerequisites, formatting needs, and foundational resources necessary to effectively implement GenAI in your projects.
We'll also discuss how to strategically use GenAI to maximize ROI, ensuring your AI investments deliver measurable and impactful results.
Whether you're new to GenAI or seeking to optimize your existing setup, this session will provide you with actionable insights to get started and succeed in leveraging GenAI.
Provided by DoiT
