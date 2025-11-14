What’s Lurking in Your AI? A deep dive into AI Security Posture Management (AISPM)
AI is rapidly transforming business, but it also introduces new and unpredictable security risks that traditional application security tools can't address. Discover why securing your AI systems, models, prompts, and agents is now just as critical as securing your code.
Don't let AI innovation outpace safety – gain the visibility and governance you need to build secure, explainable, and governable AI-native applications.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
The Rise of Agentic AI: Achieving Security Success in a Rapidly Changing Threat Landscape
whitepaper
-
The Data Foundation of AI Confidence
whitepaper
-
Was ist eine OT-Sicherheitsplattform?
whitepaper
-
Fortinet OT-Security-Plattform: Starker Schutz für entfernte OT-Standorte
whitepaper
-
Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?
whitepaper
-
La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants
whitepaper
-
Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers
whitepaper
-
Retrofitting Existing Power Systems for AI Clusters
whitepaper