NAB Best of Show Awards 2024 open for business

ITPro’s parent company, Future Plc, has just announced that the NAB Best of Show Awards 2024 are now accepting submissions.

The awards, which are celebrating their 10th anniversary, aim to recognize and celebrate the innovative products and solutions being showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas . The event is a who's who of the broadcast, media and entertainment world and the Best of Show awards highlight the best of the best when it comes to those leading the way and showing how it’s really done.

ITPro joins sibling brands Broadcasting+Cable, Mix, Next TV, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, TVBEurope andTV Tech in supporting the Best in Show awards.

Exhibitors have until 23:59 PST on 1 April to submit their entries, which will be judged by a panel consisting of ITPro editorial representatives and other industry experts. You can enter the awards by visiting the website here .

Why should you enter?

Aside from the chance to be awarded as Best in Show, there are several other benefits to entering the awards.

Awareness: Every entry gets a fully licensed nominee badge that can be used for online and print promotional activity. In addition, all entries receive a nominee placard that can be displayed at their event booth.

Brand exposure: All winners will be announced on the official awards site as well as through press releases. They will also benefit from additional promotion in supporting brands’ audience-facing content.

Print advertising: All nominees and winners will be featured in a post show program guide, which is distributed to more than 100,000 subscribed readings from participating Future brands. You can see the 2023 version here .

Showcasing success: While all nominees will receive a nominee placard at the beginning of the event, winners will additionally receive a winner placard to inform attendees of their recently won accolade.