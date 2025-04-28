Optimizing appsec in the technology sector
Speed and innovation are crucial for technology companies to stay competitive. As developers strive to deliver innovative products and meet market demands, security teams must adapt to accelerated development cycles.
This guide explores the following key areas to help you navigate the complexities of modern development:
- The challenges and requirements of current development cycles
- Essential security tools for maintaining speed and agility
- Strategies for fostering a successful DevSecOps culture
-
