BT unveils sovereign platform to secure UK AI and cloud infrastructure
The telecom giant’s new offering aims to insulate UK public and private sector data from geopolitical instability, supporting the government’s national AI strategy
BT has launched a new sovereign platform designed to provide UK businesses and public sector bodies with strictly regulated control over their digital infrastructure.
The initiative is a direct response to growing demand for "digital sovereignty", the ability for organizations to maintain total control over their data, software, and hardware, free from external jurisdictional influence.
BT’s new platform will support the rollout of sovereign voice, cloud, and AI services over the coming months, targeting organizations where data residency and operational independence are critical.
Addressing the sovereignty gap
As geopolitical instability rises and reliance on global tech giants grows, UK organizations are increasingly scrutinizing where their data resides and who has access to it. BT’s new platform addresses this by ensuring that operations, systems, and sensitive customer data are managed within UK infrastructure.
Crucially, the telco confirmed that these services can be supported "exclusively by UK-based staff where required," a key requirement for critical national infrastructure and defence sectors.
The move allows BT to leverage its position as a domestic network operator to compete with hyperscalers, offering a "trusted partner" status to entities wary of storing sensitive workloads on international clouds.
The platform is not a single product but a foundation for a suite of services. BT confirmed that the immediate focus will be on the rollout of sovereign voice, cloud, and AI capabilities.
Looking further ahead, the company plans to integrate its broader portfolio into this secure environment. By the first half of 2026, BT’s Business unit intends to offer a range of its existing core products with a "sovereign option," allowing enterprise customers to select the specific level of data isolation and control required for their operations.
Jon James, CEO of BT Business positioned the launch as a necessity for safe AI adoption rather than just a regulatory hurdle by Jon James, CEO of BT Business.
“Sovereignty isn’t simply a matter of compliance or risk management – it’s key to unleashing the potential of AI, and ensuring resilient operations in an increasingly uncertain world,” he said.
“Our pioneering launch reflects BT’s unique position as the digital backbone of the UK, and the only provider with the scale, capabilities, and experience to enable true UK sovereign solutions.
“Organizations are increasingly looking for sovereignty in their services, and it’s up to us to make sure we deliver for our customers. That means making sure we’re offering the right sovereign solutions that ensure data and operations remain secure, compliant, resilient, and future-proofed.”
Aligning with national strategy
The launch aligns closely with the UK Government’s broader strategy to stimulate national growth through investment in AI and data centres. With "sovereign AI" becoming a buzzword in Whitehall, the government is keen to ensure that the intellectual property and data models underpinning British artificial intelligence remain under UK jurisdiction.
BT is positioning itself as a central pillar of this strategy. Indeed, the company is already a founding member of the UK Sovereign AI Industry Forum and a partner in the government’s AI skills development programme.
By providing the physical and digital infrastructure to host these technologies domestically, BT aims to secure the "future-ready" connectivity required to power the next generation of public services and enterprise growth.
Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and the cloud. He also works as a contributing analyst at GigaOm and has previously worked as an analyst for Gartner covering the infrastructure market. He has made numerous television appearances to give his views and expertise on technology trends and companies that affect and shape our lives. You can follow Rene Millman on Twitter.
