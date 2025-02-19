How an online B2B resale platform helps handle post-holiday returns

The 2024 holiday season brought in around $170 Billion in returned merchandise, a 15% increase from 2023. Based on factors like port disruptions and buyer behavior impacted by inflation, 2025’s excess inventory and returns struggle is bound to be unlike any other.

What’s the most logical way to offset the inevitable returned inventory? Utilizing the world’s largest recommerce marketplace – that’s where B-Stock comes in.

Download the brochure to read more on:

  • How we address top priorities like moving inventory quickly and at scale
  • Why brand control doesn’t have to be compromised while utilizing the circular economy and how we address those relevant concerns
  • Why leveraging data to understand what best practices yield the most return for our sellers makes us experts in the space
  • Why addressing returns and excess problems early sets you up for guaranteed success throughout the remainder of the year

