Protecting The Public Sector With Confidential Computing

Public sector organizations face growing pressure to modernize while protecting highly sensitive data.

This paper explains how confidential computing helps secure data in use through hardware-based isolation and encrypted memory reducing exposure to insider threats and compromised infrastructure.

It covers key topics including Zero Trust alignment, secure cloud migration, multi-tenant protection, confidential AI, and regulatory compliance support (FedRAMP, CJIS, HIPAA).

Download the guide to see how agencies can strengthen security, enable cross-agency collaboration, and modernize legacy workloads without requiring application code changes.

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