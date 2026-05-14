Protecting The Public Sector With Confidential Computing

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Protecting The Public Sector With Confidential Computing
(Image credit: AMD)

Public sector organizations face growing pressure to modernize while protecting highly sensitive data.

This paper explains how confidential computing helps secure data in use through hardware-based isolation and encrypted memory reducing exposure to insider threats and compromised infrastructure.

It covers key topics including Zero Trust alignment, secure cloud migration, multi-tenant protection, confidential AI, and regulatory compliance support (FedRAMP, CJIS, HIPAA).

Download the guide to see how agencies can strengthen security, enable cross-agency collaboration, and modernize legacy workloads without requiring application code changes.

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