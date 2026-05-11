Accelerating SMB growth with AI
A recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) highlights how Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) are prioritizing technology to drive growth. Key findings show that increasing security is the top priority for SMBs, followed by improving storage capacity and refreshing PCs. AI adoption is also on the rise, with nearly half of SMBs planning to leverage AI for tasks like content creation, data capture, and digital assistance in the next year.
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Unified Dell AI PC portfolio brochure
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Future-Proof Your Small Business: How Dell Technologies Empowers Growth and Innovation
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Why It’s Time to Refresh PCs: Performance, Security, and Sustainability Over AI Hype
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AI Recipes from the Dell AI Kitchen Brochure with Intel Core Ultra Processors
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Why Upgrade to Dell Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors: Unlock 40+ TOPS AI Power eGuide
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Endpoint Security for AI eBook
Endpoint Security for AI: Protecting a Smarter, More Connected Business
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Top 4 Reasons to Refresh to AI PCs
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The New CISO Playbook: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience
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