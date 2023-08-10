Vote now to decide the UK’s best tech companies
Take part in the UK’s longest-running technology survey and you’ll not only be entered into a prize draw but also help determine the winners of the PC Pro Excellence Awards.
Voting has begun in the UK’s longest-running awards for customer satisfaction in tech: the PC Pro Excellence Awards. All residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are invited to share their experiences, good or bad, to help our sibling publication PC Pro deliver a verdict like no other.
For these awards are about trust. Based on your experience, and thousands of others, PC Pro builds up a picture of just how good a broadband provider’s customer service is. How reliable a company’s products are, from printers to phones, from laptops to smartwatches.
We also want to know how you rate each product you’ve bought for value for money - and whether you’d buy from the same company again.
The awards only work because people like you spend a few minutes to share their experiences. In return, you’ll be entered into a prize draw as a thank you.
Take part today - PC Pro Tech Excellence Awards 2023
Voting ends at midnight on Monday 18 September, with the results published in the issue that goes on sale Thursday 9 December. To make sure you don’t miss it, take advantage of our latest subscription offer. Subscribe to PC Pro | Future Publishing.
And in case you’re wondering, last year’s winners include:
Best laptop and tablet manufacturer – Apple
Best PC manufacturers – Chillblast, Scan
Best ISP and web host – Zen Internet
Best printer manufacturer – Brother
Best mobile data provider – Giffgaff
Best smartphone manufacturer – Google, OnePlus
Best monitor manufacturer – BenQ
Best online retailer – Box, Scan
Best NAS manufacturer – QNAP
Best router manufacturer – DrayTek
Best cloud storage – Backblaze
Tim Danton is editor-in-chief of PC Pro, the UK's biggest selling IT monthly magazine. He specialises in reviews of laptops, desktop PCs and monitors, and is also author of a book called The Computers That Made Britain.
You can contact Tim directly at editor@pcpro.co.uk.
