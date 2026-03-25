"We are at a defining moment in our society relative to how we live and how we work.” HP's interim CEO says firm aims to ready businesses for the future of work with a raft of new launches

HP has evolved many times during its 80-plus-year existence, and now marks the start of another fundamental shift. A shift that will position the company as the trusted partner of choice for what organizations need to adapt to the changing nature of what work looks like, both now and in the future.

So said HP’s interim CEO Bruce Broussard, who took to the stage at its Imagine event in New York this week to deliver a welcome scene-setting speech ahead of a flurry of product innovations and demos.

“HP is a remarkable company, and what you’ll see today are some wonderful things that are really transitioning the organization, but most importantly, our society. There are some really exciting opportunities to personalize, to contextualize, and really bring to life what technology can do for our lives,” he said.

“[But] HP is not just a technology company. It’s really about the people, our culture, and the trust we've earned over the years with our customers. That trust has been built over many, many years as a result of all the changes that have happened and our ability to support those changes.

“We are at a defining moment in our society relative to how we live and how we work.”

He referenced the various tech eras over the years, from industrial revolution-born machines to digital transformation, the power of mobile, to modern AI, and how that is changing how work gets done.

“What I ask myself often is, why is this change accelerating so fast? Technology compounds. Each breakthrough builds on the last, scales instantly, and lowers the cost for the next breakthrough. We’re in this powerful loop that’s amplifying it: better models are driving the need for more compute, and more compute is driving better models,” he said.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s everywhere, from experimentation to scaling the enterprise at unprecedented speed. [It’s] across our devices, our workflow, even our location… It’s setting a new standard for how work gets done and what’s possible. But as we think about the future of work, we think about it as AI being a true collaborator, helping people move faster, from idea to insight, to action.”

Broussard also talked about AI on the edge and how it will help with device speed, security, and effectiveness.

HP’s 2025 Work Relationship Index shows there is a big disconnect between how employees feel about the work they do, and much of that comes down to technology.

Some 22% experience monthly tech-related issues that disrupt focus and cause friction, while just 20% of workers have a healthy relationship with work.

As such, something must change, according to HP. The company's research supports the theory that giving workers the right tool for the job is beneficial for both the employee and the employer.

Indeed, with the correct toolset in place, employees are twice as likely to feel positively about their work, the tech firm says.

“Ultimately, the future of work is about creating simpler, more personalized, integrated experiences that drive productivity but are, most importantly, fulfilling,” Broussard added.

Broussard’s welcome was followed by multiple, significant announcements. ITPro has had in-depth conversations with key executives across a number of these areas and will be sharing articles with key information soon.

In the meantime, here’s a quick recap: