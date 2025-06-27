Whitepaper: Transform Your Resale Business: Build Recurring Revenue and Customer Loyalty with Managed Services

Resellers are facing the same challenges as their customers: security needs are escalating, budgets are tightening, and customers are looking for trusted partners who can deliver more than products.

The answer? Managed services. Transitioning from a value-added reseller (VAR) model to a managed security service provider (MSSP) offers recurring revenue, stronger customer retention, and the ability to differentiate your business from competitors. This paper provides a blueprint for adding managed services, starting with endpoint protection and managed detection and response (MDR) and provides insight on how to avoid common mistakes.

Learn how to identify the right customers, overcome staffing and operational hurdles, and deliver real value without building everything in-house.

Download the Whitepaper to find out more about how to build recurring revenue and customer loyalty with Managed Services