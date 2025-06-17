Building AI Trust eBook: Securing code in the age of autonomous development
AI is reshaping how developers build, leading to faster development cycles. But how secure is AI-generated code?
Snyk’s new white paper, Building AI Trust: Securing Code in the Age of Autonomous Development, is here to help you build confidently at the speed of AI.
Download this white paper to explore:
- The new security risks introduced by AI in the development lifecycle.
- Key strategies to create AI trust in your organization.
- How Snyk Assist, Snyk Agent Fix, Snyk Studio, and Snyk Guard can help your teams deliver secure code at the speed of AI.
