Competitive pressure is driving UK companies to implement AI faster than the governance frameworks needed to support it , according to new research from IBM.

The study, conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value in partnership with Oxford Economics, surveyed 1,667 senior AI leaders across 33 countries, including 100 from the UK.

Researchers found that AI technology is an increasing business priority for UK organizations, with one-third of UK companies’ business models being reshaped by AI, and more than half of AI leaders saying AI agents are already empowered to act across different workflows.

78% of UK companies now include a chief AI officer (CAIO) role at board level, according to IBM’s Rewiring the C-Suite study from May this year, but the new research found that while safeguards are in place around AI, their usage is somewhat patchy.

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Almost 80% of the UK AI leaders surveyed for IBM’s AI report said their organizations have ring-fenced areas or tasks where human oversight of decisions is non-negotiable, but 42% say their organizations do not clearly define or consistently apply AI guardrails.

“As AI becomes more embedded across workflows and business models, organizations need to think differently about how they lead and enable AI transformation,” said Rhodri Arrowsmith, managing partner for IBM Consulting, UKI.

“At the same time, clear governance and human oversight will help businesses scale AI with confidence and translate its potential into measurable outcomes.”

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AI governance is a drag

Notably, more than three-quarters (77%) of UK AI leaders see risk, governance, and compliance processes as a drag factor which slows AI actions down.

This speed is a crucial priority for CAIOs; 73% feel their organization’s AI transformation efforts are at risk of falling behind competitors, and almost a third indicate that they still need to make organizational changes to prepare for AI.

Nearly half (41%) of respondents said when performance data shows their AI systems have room for improvement, decisions are slow to be implemented.

CAIOs are battling the tide on decision-making

Despite these concerns, many UK CAIOs said they do not have the authority to dictate the workforce strategy decisions needed to support effective deployment .

Only one-in-ten are given total control over workforce strategy and just 16% report that they have full authority over AI investment decisions.

Within the wider pool of global respondents, IBM’s research found that around one-fifth represented “high-impact” AI leaders, where AI was found to deliver significantly improved results.

According to the study, these leaders were more than twice as likely as other AI leaders to limit or halt funding for underperforming projects, even when they had senior support.

They were also almost four-times more likely to be able to adjust or pause AI systems in progress without major disruption.

The study found this group saw an increase of 20 percentage points in terms of the projects delivering measurable business outcomes compared to other AI leaders, and successful projects scaled across the business almost six months faster.

“Giving AI leaders greater influence over investment, workforce and operating decisions will be critical to turning ambition into action,” Arrowsmith added.

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