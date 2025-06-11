DocuSign doubles down on IAM with partner program evolution
The company's latest channel initiative introduces new specializations, tailored tracks, and go-to-market support for partners
DocuSign has unveiled the latest evolution of its UK partner program, which has been designed to help partners capture opportunities through its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform.
Powered by AI, DocuSign's IAM platform underpins all of the company's solutions to help organizations create and manage agreements. Since its launch last June, more than 10,000 customers have adopted the platform and have gone on to process "tens of millions of agreements," the firm said.
With its revamped partner initiative, DocuSign is aiming to help partners better capture this burgeoning market opportunity through new specializations, tailored tracks, and advanced go-to-market support.
DocuSign said the program recognizes the full spectrum of partner types – whether focused on eSignature, contract lifecycle management (CLM), or IAM – and offers support regardless of size and industry of the organizations they serve.
With the new framework, partners can work with the company through the new 'Sell' specialization, which covers IAM Core, IAM for Sales, and IAM for customer experience (CX), or through 'Service and Sell' for CLM.
Additionally, the program's three new tracks offer exclusive benefits designed to help guide partners along clear pathways.
The 'Build track extends the DocuSign IAM platform with customer integrations designed to increase customer value, while the 'Sell' track helps drive customer adoption of DocuSign's IAM and CLM solutions in a "more strategic, consultive way," the firm said. The third track, 'Service', aids partners in the strategic deployment of the firm's solutions through product expertise.
ChannelPro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Additionally, partners can also leverage DocuSign University for comprehensive IAM training with new accreditations and certifications.
In an announcement, DocuSign said these changes reflect its commitment to positioning partners as trusted advisors, technical experts, and business growth accelerators for customers.
"This is more than a program refresh – it's an evolution that enables partners to play a bigger role in the customer journey," explained Bronwyn Hastings, DocuSign's group vice president of partner development and alliances. "Partners are vital to capturing this massive IAM opportunity and we're focused on building a program that supports long-term customer success through partner expertise, trust, and services."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
HP Chromebook Plus 15a review
Reviews Very little about this Chromebook is anything more than adequate, but it's an effective productivity device with a bargain basement price tag
-
Cisco eyes network security gains for agentic AI
News New network security updates aim to secure AI agents across enterprises
-
Truss seeks last-ditch SoftBank meeting over Arm IPO
News Gov said to want a dual New York-London listing, at the very least
-
Kaseya to build R&D centre in Dundalk and create 250 jobs over next three years
News Software provider aims to further invest in Ireland and capitalise on the university talent within the region
-
CMA probe into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard merger might derail company strategy
News With the FTC also looking into the deal, the tech giant is at a crucial crossroads for how it handles the next decade of expansion across the tech sector
-
UK tech sector beats China for VC investment with £12.4bn so far in 2022
News The digital sector continues to thrive in the UK despite a global market slow down
-
IBM to wind down Russian operations completely
News Tech giant to begin terminating the employment of Russia-based employees immediately
-
Klarna to cut 10% of its workforce due to "market restraints"
News Potentially 700 jobs losses as the payment platform aims to refocus its core business with the "right team" in the "right places"
-
Toshiba mulls going private after string of shareholder revolts
News The firm has established a special committee to "engage" with potential investors and review alternatives
-
Google to entice workers back to the office with free e-scooters
News US employees reportedly offered a Unagi Model One scooter to make the commute into the office more appealing