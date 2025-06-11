DocuSign doubles down on IAM with partner program evolution

DocuSign has unveiled the latest evolution of its UK partner program, which has been designed to help partners capture opportunities through its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform.

Powered by AI, DocuSign's IAM platform underpins all of the company's solutions to help organizations create and manage agreements. Since its launch last June, more than 10,000 customers have adopted the platform and have gone on to process "tens of millions of agreements," the firm said.

With its revamped partner initiative, DocuSign is aiming to help partners better capture this burgeoning market opportunity through new specializations, tailored tracks, and advanced go-to-market support.

DocuSign said the program recognizes the full spectrum of partner types – whether focused on eSignature, contract lifecycle management (CLM), or IAM – and offers support regardless of size and industry of the organizations they serve.

With the new framework, partners can work with the company through the new 'Sell' specialization, which covers IAM Core, IAM for Sales, and IAM for customer experience (CX), or through 'Service and Sell' for CLM.

Additionally, the program's three new tracks offer exclusive benefits designed to help guide partners along clear pathways.

The 'Build track extends the DocuSign IAM platform with customer integrations designed to increase customer value, while the 'Sell' track helps drive customer adoption of DocuSign's IAM and CLM solutions in a "more strategic, consultive way," the firm said. The third track, 'Service', aids partners in the strategic deployment of the firm's solutions through product expertise.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, partners can also leverage DocuSign University for comprehensive IAM training with new accreditations and certifications.

In an announcement, DocuSign said these changes reflect its commitment to positioning partners as trusted advisors, technical experts, and business growth accelerators for customers.

"This is more than a program refresh – it's an evolution that enables partners to play a bigger role in the customer journey," explained Bronwyn Hastings, DocuSign's group vice president of partner development and alliances. "Partners are vital to capturing this massive IAM opportunity and we're focused on building a program that supports long-term customer success through partner expertise, trust, and services."