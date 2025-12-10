Docusign boots Irish presence with €4.5 million Dublin investment

Docusign is expanding its AI Centre of Excellence in Dublin, saying it wants to accelerate local AI innovation and fuel growth across the EMEA region.

The €4.5 million (£3.9m) investment includes support from Ireland's Foreign Direct Investment Agency (IDA) - a non-commercial, semi-state body promoting foreign direct investment - and was welcomed by minister of enterprise, tourism, and employment, Peter Burke.

“I congratulate Docusign on ten successful years in Ireland and welcome their plans to expand their operations here,” he said.

Docusign said the move will strengthen its European R&D footprint, complementing its French R&D centre in Paris. As part of this expansion, the company said it also aims to increase its engineering team by 20%.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to Ireland and the broader EMEA region,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign.

“This significant investment in AI supported by IDA is a testament to the incredible talent pool here and our unwavering focus on building intelligent agreement management solutions for our European customers.

“This is an opportunity to help Ireland realise its vision of boosting competitiveness and enabling a digitally empowered Europe through AI-led innovation.”

Docusign eyes talent boosts

The company said the investment will help it keep pace with regulatory changes, with AI-powered innovation tailored for European regulatory environments, including advanced identity verification, contract analysis, and data privacy tools.

Similarly, the expansion will create new opportunities for Irish tech talent, supporting the country’s reputation as a leading destination for technology innovation through collaboration with the local and regional technology ecosystem.

“Docusign’s decision further establishes Ireland as a trusted European technology partner," said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

"With a focus on AI that enhances trust, security and compliance, this investment will help drive digital transformation for businesses across Ireland and the wider region.”

Docusign was founded in 2003, with the electronic signature software company now having more than 1,000,000 paying customers and over a billion users worldwide.

Its IAM platform has more than 350 prebuilt integrations with popular business apps, and its API enables embedding and connecting Docusign with customers’ websites, mobile apps, and custom workflows.

However, the investment follows a time of significant change for the company, with rounds of job cuts during 2023 and 2024, and pre-tax losses for the company's Irish arm increasing from €44.65 million to €127.5 million in the 12 months to the end of January 2023.

Revenues, meanwhile, dropped by 5% from €107 million to €102.6 million.

