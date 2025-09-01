Okta acquires Axiom Security to enhance privileged access management
Axiom’s identity-centric PAM capabilities will be integrated into Okta’s Privilege Access platform over the coming months
Identity security specialist Okta has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli privileged access management (PAM) startup, Axiom Security.
The move will expand the Okta Privilege Access platform with Axiom’s PAM capabilities as the vendor looks to help customers further extend their security fabric.
Founded in 2021, Axiom Security provides a cloud-native, identity-centric PAM platform designed to assist organizations in eliminating standing privileges and secure access to critical infrastructure. The solution offers Just-In-Time (JIT) access, automated request and approval workflows, as well as user access reviews.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Okta said it expects the transaction to be completed in September, with Axiom’s capabilities to be integrated into its wider PAM offering “over the coming months.”
In an announcement, Okta’s chief technology officer Abhi Sawant said the addition of Axiom will help solve more use cases through additional security controls and connectors to critical infrastructure resources such as databases and Kubernetes.
“Axiom’s technology will be integrated into Okta Privileged Access, expanding access controls to more sensitive resources that Okta customers can use to further strengthen their identity security fabric, so they can manage the types of privileged access across resources and use cases in their environment,” he explained.
Extended identity security
Post-integration, Okta Privileged Access will equip customers with a wider range of capabilities, including unified control through a single point of administration for privileged access across all privileged resources, whether on-premises or in the cloud.
Organizations will also be able to eliminate standing privileges and provide time-limited access thanks to Axiom’s Just-In-TIme (JIT) functionality.
By automating permissions for elevated access to environments such as GitHub, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, and Amazon EKS, Okta said the addition will help reduce operational overhead and risks.
The integration also brings more connectors through AI-based application connector builder capabilities, alongside secure access to Kubernetes and databases for least-privileged access and full traceability.
“As more enterprises bring AI into their workforces, privileged access controls are a key defense layer to properly mitigate AI-related risks,” Sawant added.
“This acquisition will help Okta customers extend their identity security fabric to more privileged accounts and resources, ensuring a single control plane for managing privileged access, whether on-prem or in the cloud.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
