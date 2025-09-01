Okta acquires Axiom Security to enhance privileged access management

Identity security specialist Okta has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli privileged access management (PAM) startup, Axiom Security.

The move will expand the Okta Privilege Access platform with Axiom’s PAM capabilities as the vendor looks to help customers further extend their security fabric.

Founded in 2021, Axiom Security provides a cloud-native, identity-centric PAM platform designed to assist organizations in eliminating standing privileges and secure access to critical infrastructure. The solution offers Just-In-Time (JIT) access, automated request and approval workflows, as well as user access reviews.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Okta said it expects the transaction to be completed in September, with Axiom’s capabilities to be integrated into its wider PAM offering “over the coming months.”

In an announcement , Okta’s chief technology officer Abhi Sawant said the addition of Axiom will help solve more use cases through additional security controls and connectors to critical infrastructure resources such as databases and Kubernetes.

“Axiom’s technology will be integrated into Okta Privileged Access, expanding access controls to more sensitive resources that Okta customers can use to further strengthen their identity security fabric, so they can manage the types of privileged access across resources and use cases in their environment,” he explained.

Extended identity security

Post-integration, Okta Privileged Access will equip customers with a wider range of capabilities, including unified control through a single point of administration for privileged access across all privileged resources, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Organizations will also be able to eliminate standing privileges and provide time-limited access thanks to Axiom’s Just-In-TIme (JIT) functionality.

By automating permissions for elevated access to environments such as GitHub, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, and Amazon EKS, Okta said the addition will help reduce operational overhead and risks.

The integration also brings more connectors through AI-based application connector builder capabilities, alongside secure access to Kubernetes and databases for least-privileged access and full traceability.

“As more enterprises bring AI into their workforces, privileged access controls are a key defense layer to properly mitigate AI-related risks,” Sawant added.

“This acquisition will help Okta customers extend their identity security fabric to more privileged accounts and resources, ensuring a single control plane for managing privileged access, whether on-prem or in the cloud.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.