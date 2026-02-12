DigiCert continues EMEA partner focus with latest appointment

Digital trust provider DigiCert has announced the appointment of Christian Stanford as regional vice president of partners in EMEA.

The industry veteran arrives with more than 20 years’ experience in enterprise cyber security and technology, most recently serving as managing director at channel development specialist Ghost Layered.

He has also previously held leadership positions at Illusive, Bitdefender, RSA, Citrix, and McAfee.

Stanford’s addition is the latest in a series of leadership hires for DigiCert as it looks to capitalize on global growth opportunities. In January 2025, the vendor named Paul Holt as EMEA group vice president and James Cook as his counterpart for the APAC region.

With its latest appointment, DigiCert said it is doubling down on its commitment to a strong, partner-led growth strategy across the EMEA region.

“Partners play a key role in helping organizations establish trust at scale,” said Paul Holt, DigiCert’s group vice president of EMEA.

“Christian’s experience, combined with his deep understanding of the EMEA partner community, will be invaluable as we continue to support customers facing rising security, resilience, and compliance expectations.”

In his new role, Stanford will be responsible for DigiCert’s partner strategy across EMEA and will work closely with the firm’s network of partners to drive further growth through its DigiCert ONE platform.

The AI-powered digital trust platform combines public key infrastructure (PKI), domain name system (DNS), and certificate lifecycle management into a single solution to offer protection and privacy across all interactions.

Commenting on his new role, Stanford said his deep channel experience combined with DigiCert’s partner-first focus will help more customers leverage the offering to address evolving trust, identity, and security requirements across increasingly regulated markets.

“Digital trust is becoming foundational for organisations operating in complex and regulated environments,” he explained.

“DigiCert’s vision for partner first culture and market leadership strongly align with my passion for building high performing channel organisations, and I look forward to leading the EMEA channel business to drive growth and deepen customer trust across the region”.

