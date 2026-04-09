Enterprises need to stop shoehorning AI where it isn’t needed
Successful AI deployments require clear use cases and “upfront preparation”
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Enterprises are struggling to deliver improvements to IT infrastructure with AI, according to new research from Gartner, with IT leaders facing serious integration challenges.
In a recent survey of infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, the consultancy found only 28% of AI use-cases “fully succeed and meet ROI expectations”. Around 20% fail outright, meanwhile.
A key factor in failure rates is that enterprises are essentially shoehorning AI into areas that aren’t applicable and expecting immediate returns.
Melanie Freeze, director of research at Gartner, said many AI initiatives are either “overly ambitious or poorly scoped”.
More than half (57%) of respondents have reported at least one failure in this regard, Gartner found, and Freeze noted that many “expected too much, too fast”.
“They assumed AI would immediately automate complex tasks, cut costs, or fix long-standing operational issues,” she wrote in a recent blog post.
“When expectations are not realistically set and the results don’t appear quickly, confidence drops and projects stall.”
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Other factors, such as internal skills capabilities, also play a key role in success or failure with AI projects. More than one-third (38%) of I&O leaders said “persistent skills gaps” have had a serious negative impact on projects.
A similar number of respondents also identified poor data quality or data availability as a contributing factor behind a failed AI project.
Separating the winners from the losers
Gartner’s survey found that successful AI deployment rarely depends on the sophistication or quality of the technology, but instead rests on how well it is integrated, governed, and “aligned with real operational needs”.
Simply put, a clear-cut strategy and relevant use cases are vital to ensuring successful delivery. Freeze noted that I&O leaders that have reported success “don’t run AI as side projects” and “start with realistic business cases and upfront preparation”.
Around one-third (33%) of successful I&O leaders have embedded AI within systems and processes that staff already use in their daily workflows, allowing for a more seamless integration process.
Freeze added that a large portion of successful deployments came in IT service management (ISTM) and cloud operations, two areas where markets are “mature” and boast “proven business value”.
More than half (53%) of I&O leaders reported that successful initiatives have occurred in ITSM, Gartner found.
The study also highlighted a “strong correlation between success and leadership buy-in”.
More than one-quarter (26%) of leaders who’ve reported success said they had full executive support, while 25% said they relied heavily on cross-functional collaboration to implement the technology.
“This matters because executive backing helps remove roadblocks, align priorities, and ensure the investment stays funded and focused,” according to Freeze.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
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