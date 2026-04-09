Why incident response has become a core responsibility for MSPs

Over the past year, organizations in the UK have faced several high-profile cybersecurity incidents costing millions in lost revenue and operational disruption. While the headlines focus on the scale of the breach or the sophistication of the attackers, the real lesson tends to emerge later. Many organizations were simply unprepared for what happened after the intrusion occurred.

The impact of these incidents has rarely come down to a single failure. Instead, it is usually a combination of factors: attackers gaining access to systems more easily than expected, threat actors using technology to accelerate their activity, and organizations lacking the resilience needed to contain and recover from an attack.

For managed service providers and channel partners, this changing landscape has shifted expectations. Preventing cyber incidents will always remain a priority, but customers are increasingly judging their partners on something else as well - their ability to guide organizations through a breach when prevention fails. Incident response has moved from being a “nice to have” to a core operational capability

Accepting the reality of the threat landscape

Security teams often talk about tools, such as endpoint protection and monitoring platforms, but tools are only one part of the picture. In practice, cybersecurity relies on three broad categories of risk controls: physical, technical, and procedural. When those layers work together, organizations build what’s commonly referred to as a defence-in-depth strategy.

Technical controls usually receive the most investment. Identity and access management systems, multi-factor authentication, cryptographic protection, and immutable backups all play a critical role in protecting sensitive data.

However, technology rarely determines the outcome of a cyber incident on its own. What often makes the difference is the third layer: procedural controls. These include policies for business continuity, disaster recovery, and, most importantly, incident response. When those procedures are missing or poorly defined, even strong technical controls can’t prevent chaos once an attack unfolds.

The gaps MSPs repeatedly overlook

In conversations with service providers, the same weaknesses appear again and again. The first is treating incident response as documentation rather than an operational process. Many organisations have an incident response policy sitting in a compliance folder somewhere, but the people responsible for executing it have never walked through the plan step by step.

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The second gap is unclear escalation. When suspicious activity appears in logs or monitoring systems, teams may not have clear thresholds for when an event becomes an incident. That hesitation can waste critical hours.

The third issue is communication planning. During an incident, organizations often need to coordinate between IT teams, executives, legal advisors, regulators, and sometimes customers. Without predefined communication roles, technical teams can find themselves answering questions they weren’t prepared for while trying to investigate the attack itself.

Finally, many MSPs underestimate the importance of testing the plan. Incident response documents are written, approved, and filed away, but never exercised. When a real incident occurs, teams discover too late that the procedures don’t reflect how their systems or responsibilities actually work.

Frameworks help, but they aren’t a shortcut

Every organization needs an incident response plan, regardless of whether it is a small business, a global enterprise or a managed service provider. However, the effectiveness of the plan depends on how well it reflects the realities of the organization it is designed to protect.

Frameworks such as those provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) or the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) offer valuable guidance for building structured incident response processes. They provide proven frameworks that organizations can use as a foundation. What they are not intended to be is a template that can simply be copied and pasted.

Effective incident response planning requires a detailed understanding of the organization’s environmental operations priorities and regulatory obligations. For MSPs, that also means understanding the businesses they support and the risks those clients face. Attempting to shortcut that process with generic templates of automated prompts may produce documentation, but it rarely produces a plan that will stand up to the pressures of a real incident.

What an effective incident response plan includes

While every organization’s response plan will look slightly different, effective incident response strategies tend to share several core components.

Clear escalation procedures are essential. Teams need to know when an event becomes an incident and who has the authority to make critical decisions as the situation evolves. Equally important is a well-defined communications strategy. Cyber incidents often require coordination across technical teams, leadership, legal advisors, regulators and sometimes customers. Without a structured communication plan, confusion can escalate quickly.

Operational guidance also plays a major role. Detailed runbooks, checklists, and response templates help ensure that key steps are not missed in the pressure of an unfolding incident. These structured processes also make it easier for teams to respond consistently and efficiently.

Finally, incident response planning must be treated as an ongoing process rather than a static document. The threat landscape evolves rapidly, and response strategies must evolve alongside it. Modern frameworks from both NIST and the NCSC emphasize continual improvement, encouraging organizations to refine and adapt their plans as news risks emerge.

The MSP opportunity in incident readiness

For MSPs and channel partners, strengthening incident response capabilities is not just about risk reduction.

Customers already assume their provider has the technical controls in place. What they increasingly want to know is whether their partner has a clear, tested plan for the moment those controls fail. That is where real differentiation lies, and where the most forward-thinking partners are already pulling ahead.

The organizations that invest seriously in incident response preparation today will be the ones clients trust, retain, and recommend when the pressure is on.