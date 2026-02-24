Microsoft says fear of falling behind is driving an AI arms race among UK businesses – and it's fueling record adoption rates
New research shows AI is now a core part of UK business success strategies
UK organizations are deploying AI more strategically than ever before according to new Microsoft research – which also found leaders are increasingly concerned they won’t be able to keep up with competitor AI adoption.
The majority (84%) of organizations surveyed by Microsoft said they are now leveraging AI for competitive advantages, up from just 40% in 2025.
At the same time, almost a quarter of leaders reported worries that competitor organizations are adopting AI faster than their own. Approximately the same percentage stated that upskilling efforts will fall short of those needed to make best use of AI and plug this gap.
To date, a major sticking point for businesses looking to increase productivity through AI has been a lack of widely agreed-upon benchmarks for measuring success.
But Microsoft’s research found 90% of surveyed UK leaders are now confident their firm can properly assess the business value of their AI investments. This is a sizable jump from the 33% who said the same in 2023 and a marked improvement on the 49% who did in 2025.
“This research shows that AI is now a primary engine driving real business transformation,” said Darren Hardman, CEO at Microsoft UK & Ireland.
“The days of isolated projects are behind us and leaders are weaving AI into the very fabric of their organizations. But ambition alone isn’t enough. Lasting impact demands skills, robust data, and strong governance. Ultimately, the winners will be those organizations who make AI central to their growth strategies.”
AI front and center in business strategy
The research, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Microsoft, drew on responses from 1,000 senior decision-makers based in the UK throughout January 2026. It included responses from leaders spanning the public and private sector, as well as from a range of organization sizes.
It found that AI has become a central plank of business strategies, with 83% of leaders stating the technology is an essential part of their organizational success strategy and 62% stating they’ve now deployed AI agents.
In addition to growing confidence and optimism in AI at the leadership level, respondents reported AI business value beyond productivity improvements.
For example, 35% of leaders said AI was improving their employee engagement and retention, while 34% cited improved customer experience and product innovation as clear benefits.
The growing normality of enterprise AI
Microsoft’s latest findings add to growing evidence that for better or worse, generative AI is becoming an increasingly normal part of the workplace.
In August, Microsoft researchers concluded the technology is finally positively impacting developers, with a majority of respondents indicating they use and benefit from AI coding tools in their daily work.
At the same time, there’s growing pressure from some board members to achieve greater ROI on AI tools, with nearly three-in-ten CEO, CTO, and COO respondents in a recent Emergn study having said the technology still isn’t living up to expectations.
The difference could be explained as an organization-by-organization variance.
Analysis by SAP published in October 2025 found that UK businesses are benefitting from AI, but that without a comprehensive plan for AI adoption rather than fragmented implementation, leaders won’t unlock the technology’s full potential.
