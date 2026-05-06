AI adoption is accelerating in the UK, but ‘trust is not keeping pace’
Organizations need to do more to reassure customers over governance
UK consumers are growing increasingly concerned over AI-related controls, accountability, and governance, according to new research from EY.
The consultancy’s 2026 AI Sentiment Index found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of Brits have used AI recently, with the technology now deeply integrated into daily life and work.
Only 14% are comfortable with fully autonomous AI solutions, however, highlighting a growing demand for oversight. Just 43% of respondents said they trust companies using AI-powered services, while only 41% trust government agencies to manage AI-related data effectively.
It’s those who use AI most frequently, particularly educated, white‑collar workers, that are most concerned.
“AI adoption in the UK is rapidly advancing, but trust is not keeping pace with technological capability. Whilst consumers are engaging with AI every day, many still want greater clarity about who is accountable when decisions are made on their behalf," said Matthew Ringelheim, EY UK and Ireland AI leader.
“This is a critical moment for organizations. As AI systems become more autonomous, trust must be embedded through strong data foundations, clear accountability and visible human oversight. Our research shows UK users want greater control and transparency, reinforcing the need to move beyond AI adoption for its own sake."
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This tends to mean using AI in practical, outcome‑driven contexts, particularly where systems can improve response times (59%) and reliability (35%), or create better value for money (52%).
In more emotionally sensitive or high stakes situations, EY found users seem more comfortable using AI where it’s clear that safeguards, privacy, and consistent decision-making are in place.
Half of all UK respondents, for example, said they had consciously used health or wellness applications in the last six months, while 35% used it for financial activities where consistency and data protection are critical.
The message for businesses is that encouraging more use of AI will depend on reassuring users that strong governance measures are in place.
Skills and awareness are key
Elsewhere in the survey, EY noted that UK users reported a lack of appropriate skills and training in the technology. Just 23% of respondents said they had received significant training or education on AI in the workplace.
Ringelheim said skills development plays a “critical role” in both bolstering adoption rates, but also building trust in the systems used on a daily basis.
“As AI tools become more capable, people will need greater confidence in how they’re used at work and clearer, practical guidance on how to use them responsibly," he commented.
"Training also better equips users to better spot errors, challenge outputs and make more informed decisions on when to rely on AI and when to escalate human judgement. Workforce confidence — built through the right skills — will be decisive in turning AI momentum into long‑term growth for the UK.”
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Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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