Happy birthday to Google

Google is one of the most recognizable names in tech, becoming famous initially for its search tech before reinventing itself as an AI firm.

As the company turns 25, it’s a moment to look at its origins, some of its most infamous product cancellations, and consider its lasting legacy.

In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by ITPro Reviews Editor Bobby Hellard to discuss all things Google.

“It is weird that the company that [we] use to get all our information, and truth, potentially, is so muddled and manipulated itself. It’s kind of strange, but Google has multiple birthdays.”

“Google Glass, I like that you've mentioned that because that can be seen as either a terrible, terrible thing they did or something where they were just too early to it. Because we've now got talk of the metaverse dying away a little bit, but Facebook has got into it with the ProQuest headsets, HoloLens and Microsoft. Google was just very, very far ahead and probably pushed it to the wrong area.”

“It's interesting we brought up Zoom, because it’s basically a video conferencing company trying to be a new Google, trying to add all these crazy new things but it's always just going to be a video conferencing company. It's never going to go any further. Whereas Google had such power with search and such reach and such, you know, money that came in from that it was able to grow so quickly and so big.”

