HPE Discover & Pure Accelerate

This week's episode comes to you live from Las Vegas, where we link up with Jane McCallion at HPE Discover and also ITPro's news editor, Ross Kelly, at Pure Accelerate.

Jane talks us through all the major announcements at HPE, with a heavy focus on how its Juniper Networks acquisition is impacting its new products and services. She also gives her thoughts on CEO Antonio Neri and the company's approach to agents.

Across the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World, Ross gives us his insight into Everpure, the impact of rising hardware costs on its business, and how organizations can get their data AI-ready.

Highlights

"Despite the fact that Juniper has been part of HPE for nearly a year now, this has been the first chance, really, to celebrate it ... [so] the focus has been solidly on networking, and it's slightly hard to say whether this is because this is the first time they've really got to talk about the acquisition that they've really fully integrated everything."

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"This idea of cross-pollination has come to fruition. There are parts of Mist, which was a Juniper offering that are now available on Aruba Central and ditto, parts of the Aruba offering that are now available through Mist. So the idea is to give everybody the opportunity to use the full product portfolio without having to move from the platform that they're already using. That's got to change at some point, but there has to be some kind of integration of the two platforms at some point, but I think you know there's a slow and steady let's not upset anybody type approach, which is fair enough."

"[Everpure has] been on a big pivot over the last 18 months. This time last year, Pure announced the launch of their Enterprise Data Cloud, which was part of this sort of pivot towards more of a data management approach. And then they've definitely continued on that vein this year. A couple of big product announcements all focused on this area, it's something that they're really, really moving towards, pushing towards, hard."

"I think on a broader sense, with all of these announcements, Everpure is going into not uncharted territory, but they are to some extent on a collision course, I think, with a lot of other organizations in the industry ... you know, your Snowflakes, Data Bricks, even, like I said, Salesforce."

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