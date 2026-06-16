HPE unveils a raft of new networking products for AI workloads at Discover 2026

HPE has announced a number of new networking products and capabilities that it believes will help enterprises achieve success in agentic AI projects.

HPE has positioned networking technology – and its own networking capabilities in particular – as foundational to developing agentic AI systems that can increase business automation and, thus, efficiency.

The company increased its networking capabilities in 2025 when it acquired Juniper Networks. There has since been a process of 'cross-pollination' taking place with the company's existing Aruba networking technology, which has been part of its portfolio for just over a decade.

New Juniper switches for AI workloads

The first two new products announced were the HPE Juniper Networking QFX5140 Switch and HPE Juniper Networking QFX5252 Switch tray for AMD Helios, both of which are available as part of HPE AI factory.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The QFX5140 Switch "was truly purpose built for the next wave of AI infrastructure with a special focus on inferencing clusters at the edge", said HPE networking president and GM, Rami Rahim, in a press conference. "And of course we're seeing explosive growth and demand for AI inferencing today," he added.

The company added that the QFX5140 is "instrumental in driving the HPE AI Factory validated design strategy to the edge".

The QFX5252 is a module specifically created for the AMD Helios AI rack-scale platform. HPE was one of the first companies to offer AMD Helios infrastructure and the new Juniper switch "[delivers] the low-latency, high-bandwidth switching required to maximize AI infrastructure performance at scale", the company said.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New self-driving networks and 'cross-pollination'

HPE also announced expanded data center operations within the HPE Mist platform, which came through the Juniper deal, including proactive maintenance with predictive analytics and an advanced reasoning agent for high-confidence remediation.

"By continuously analyzing telemetry across all of the infrastructure, and this includes things like power and temperature and optics and system health, we can identify potential issues before they become outages that impact experience," Rahim explained. "This leverages more than a decade's worth of AI expertise that we've built, and it helps customers improve uptime, reduce risk, and operate just far more efficiently."

In terms of "cross-pollination", HPE's term for how it's bringing together Aruba and Juniper technologies, the HPE Networking CX switching portfolio (Aruba) is being integrated with HPE Mist AIOps (Juniper). Additionally, HPE Marvis (Juniper)-powered self driving capabilities are coming to HPE Aruba Central.

"Mist customers consistently tell us that these capabilities – Marvin Marvis actions capabilities – are absolutely indispensable because they don't just identify problems, they proactively resolve them," Rahim told the press. "So now we are extending those same proven capabilities to central, giving customers AI-driven insights and recommended actions across wired, wireless, and SD WAN environments that are all operated through HP Aruba Central."

HPE Discover 2026 is taking place between 16 and 17 June, and our managing editor, Jane McCallion, is on site for the duration. Follow all of our analysis and coverage, including live blogs, here.