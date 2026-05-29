The future of employment and gentlemanly hackers

The month of May is coming to a blistering hot end. Across Europe, new high temperature records are being set and unpredictability is very literally in the air as people wonder how they will adapt to these rapid meteorological changes long term.

In the world of IT, technology may be evolving equally rapidly but are the takes from the AI faithful still that hot or is the discourse increasingly predictable?

Plus, a dapper ransomware outfit is gaining infamy as one of the most active and successful cyber gangs in the world.

Highlights

"It's a fairly tepid take. The idea that the professions that will survive the AI revolutions are the ones that need to physically be done – trades, as we say in British English. Also ... things like hairdressers, carers, nurses, doctors, whatnot, they're all supposed to be kind of fairly safe professions as well."

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"You wouldn't take a section of your employees and give them access to everything, or leave them to run consistently and hope that everything works out, because it would just end up in failure with data privacy issues [and] all kinds of problems. What Gartner's report said was that if you fail to distinguish between an agent's ability to act and the scope of access it's granted, then it will come down to some kind of a failure, and these are often not noticed until the failure happens."

"[The Gentlemen] feel kind of somewhat nomadic, somewhat just able to turn their attention to wherever is going to be the most lucrative spot for them ... [and] they are now responsible for 10% of all cyber crime."

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