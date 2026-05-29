The future of employment and gentlemanly hackers
Will the next IT jobs be in data center maintenance?
The month of May is coming to a blistering hot end. Across Europe, new high temperature records are being set and unpredictability is very literally in the air as people wonder how they will adapt to these rapid meteorological changes long term.
In the world of IT, technology may be evolving equally rapidly but are the takes from the AI faithful still that hot or is the discourse increasingly predictable?
Plus, a dapper ransomware outfit is gaining infamy as one of the most active and successful cyber gangs in the world.
Highlights
"It's a fairly tepid take. The idea that the professions that will survive the AI revolutions are the ones that need to physically be done – trades, as we say in British English. Also ... things like hairdressers, carers, nurses, doctors, whatnot, they're all supposed to be kind of fairly safe professions as well."
"You wouldn't take a section of your employees and give them access to everything, or leave them to run consistently and hope that everything works out, because it would just end up in failure with data privacy issues [and] all kinds of problems. What Gartner's report said was that if you fail to distinguish between an agent's ability to act and the scope of access it's granted, then it will come down to some kind of a failure, and these are often not noticed until the failure happens."
"[The Gentlemen] feel kind of somewhat nomadic, somewhat just able to turn their attention to wherever is going to be the most lucrative spot for them ... [and] they are now responsible for 10% of all cyber crime."
Footnotes
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says these professions will be the big winners of the generative AI boom
- Are AI tools making us less intelligent?
- 'One-size-fits-all' agent governance sets enterprises up to fail
- “Now we have, for the very first time, useful AI” – Jensen Huang and Michael Dell talk up the power of agentic AI at Dell Technologies World 2026
- New ransomware threat group, The Gentlemen, has become one of the most active ransomware operators, accounting for 10% of all attacks
- Uber Says Its AI Costs Just Aren't Worth It
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Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
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