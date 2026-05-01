April rundown: OpenAI hesitations and Apple's new CEO
As Apple enters a new era, DeepSeek is back and OpenAI is backing out of training clusters
April has come to an end and what a busy month it’s been, with major announcements, updates, and cancellations across all corners of the tech sector.
Earlier this month, OpenAI made headlines throughout the UK with the news that it was pausing its landmark Stargate UK project citing region-specific difficulties. But how do these claims stack up, given signs OpenAI is pulling back from other key compute projects?
Also this month, John Ternus was announced as the incoming CEO at Apple. What does the Apple’s hardware king mean for the tech giant going forward? And DeepSeek released its much-awaited v4 Pro frontier model – with a muted response.
In this episode, Rory is once again joined by Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss some of April's biggest news.
Highlights
"Stargate UK was this flagship expansion to compute capacity across the UK. Big money involved, big names involved. But now it's hit the rocks, largely due to a combination of sort of factors that, I suppose, are outside of OpenAI's control."
"So John Ternus is an apple veteran. He was the SVP for hardware engineering at Apple, he's been there since 2001, he's part of the bricks and mortar of Apple. It makes perfect sense that you would have Ternus move into this role. "
"We are edging closer to companies like deep seek being able to completely rely on Chinese energy production, Chinese chip production and Chinese AI training, essentially making them completely resilient to any shifts, bans, tariffs, embargoes that the US may experience or want to impose."
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Footnotes
- OpenAI hits the brakes on Stargate UK infrastructure project, citing energy costs and regulatory concerns
- Has another OpenAI Stargate project hit the rocks?
- OpenAI announces first permanent London office in UK expansion push
- MacBook Neo: everything you need to know about Apple's £599 laptop
- M5 MacBook Pro is a minor spec bump with increased GPU performance – but once again, the immense battery life is the standout feature
- The Apple Mac Mini M4 is an affordable powerhouse that's perfect for any office desk – and it's also utterly adorable
- Who is John Ternus?
- ‘Steve Jobs was never going to be an easy act to follow’: How Tim Cook transformed Apple into a ‘durable’ tech industry powerhouse
- DeepSeek V4 Preview Release
- DeepSeek rocked Silicon Valley in January 2025 – one year on it looks set to shake things up again with a powerful new model release
- Using DeepSeek at work is like ‘printing out and handing over your confidential information’
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Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
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