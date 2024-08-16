IBC2024 Best of Show nominations are now open

IBC is here again and, with that, we’re pleased to announce that our IBC2024 Best of Show awards program is open for business.

The Amsterdam-based event, which runs from 13-16 September, is designed to recognize the most outstanding broadcast products and solutions and our Best of Show accolades look to showcase the best of the best. Entries are open now until the closing deadline of 30 August.

ITPro is joined by other key Future B2B sites - Installation, Radio World, and TVBEurope - in hosting the awards program.

Nominations are reviewed by a panel of industry experts who consider the overall quality and relevance of a given product, its design and build quality, the business/operational benefits, and other key factors such as cost-effectiveness and innovation.

Why enter?

All winners and nominees get dedicated editorial coverage in an online Best of Show at IBC2024 awards ebook (you can find last year's here).

All winners benefit from online, newsletter, and social promotion from supporting brands.

All entries get a digital award nominee logo, with winners receiving an official 'winners' badge for promotional purposes.

All entrants get a placard to display at the show, with winners being given an additional placard to display their win.

So don’t delay, enter today using the IBC2024 Best of Show submission link .