ITPro IBC2024 Best of Show award winner revealed

ITPro is pleased to announce that Wasabi has been given the accolade of Best of Show at IBC2024.

The event, which was hosted in Amsterdam and ran from 13-16 September, aims to recognize the best of the best when it comes to broadcast products and solutions. As such ITPro's Best of Show accolade is designed to honor those really bringing innovation and game-changing tech to the table.



The wider Best of Show awards are also given to the winning entries from ITPro's sibling brands Installation, Radio World, TVBEurope and TVTech.



Nominations received by all brands are reviewed by a panel of industry experts who look at a number of factors to determine who should win. Judging considerations include product quality and relevance, build quality, design, benefits, and other factors including cost/value.

ITPro's IBC2024 Best of Show award goes to Wasabi Technologies for Wasabi AiR.



Congratulations on this well deserved award. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-event program guide. You can view 2023's guide here.