ITPro InfoComm 2025 Best of Show winners announced
The entries have been judged – here is our list of the best of the best...
ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show awards.
The event, hosted at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is aimed at the audio-visual industry.
The Best of Show award looks to recognize the best of the best and ITPro joins sibling titles, AVTechnology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound and Video Contractors, and Tech & Learning to shine a spotlight on some very worthy winners.
"The pro AV industry is a thriving world – representing $325 billion and expected to add nearly $100 billion in revenues over the next five years," said David Labuskes, the CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. "InfoComm helps facilitate that growth by providing a fast-paced, dynamic environment to bring together AV solution providers and buyers to conduct business."
This year's winners are listed below. Congratulations to them all!
- 240W Multi-device USB GaN Charger
- ClickShare Hub Pro
- Huddly C1AI-driven video bar
- MaxColor USB 2.0 over IP
- MAXHUB XBoard for Microsoft Teams
- Optoma Management Suite Display Management Solution
- Ventana XR08 MicroLED Display
- Vaddio EasyIP Dock
- WattBox Online Double Conversion UPS
