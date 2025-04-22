InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Awards are now open for entries

Submissions are open until the closing deadline of May 30

Graphic to show audio waves
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in News

InfoComm, the biggest audio-visual trade show aimed at professionals in this space, will soon be back in Orlando from 7-13 June. 

As with previous years, 2025's event will play home to multiple AV industry stakeholders from around the world as they come together to showcase, celebrate, debate, and discuss the latest and greatest products, technologies and services this sector has to offer.  

ITPro is once again pleased to be honoring innovation - alongside other Future brands, such as AVTechnology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix,  Sound and Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning - with the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Awards this year.

The awards, which aim to celebrate the best of the best, are now open for applications until the extended entry deadline of May 30. You can enter here

There are many benefits to entering the awards and being declared a winner. These include:

“The pro AV industry is a thriving world – representing $325 billion and expected to add nearly $100 billion in revenues over the next five years,” David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm, said back in February. 

“InfoComm helps facilitate that growth by providing a fast-paced, dynamic environment to bring together AV solution providers and buyers to conduct business.”  

The deadline to enter your products 11:59 PM, May 30, 2025 so don't delay, enter today! 

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸