Lenovo: Enterprises aren't ready to take advantage of AI productivity gains

News
By published

Survey by Lenovo reveals concerns about AI readiness among tech leaders at their own employers

Male software developer using AI coding tools on a laptop computer while sitting at a desk with earphones on in an open-plan office environment.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most IT leaders believe AI will help employees focus on "more impactful" work, yet fewer than half believe their organizations are ready with sufficient digital workplace solutions to support that shift.

That's according to a survey of 600 global IT leaders from Lenovo, which found 79% believe AI will help support employees to work on more interesting tasks.

However, only 36% believe their existing systems support employee engagement effectively and 89% say their organization will need to overhaul digital systems to take advantage of AI's potential.

"Transforming your workplace is essential to using AI effectively. Simply automating existing workflows will only yield incremental benefits," said Rakshit Ghura, VP and General Manager of Digital Workplace Solutions at Lenovo.

The Lenovo study echoes findings from Cisco's AI Readiness Index, which found only 13% of respondents saying they feel fully ready to capture AI's potential, down to a lack of infrastructure, including compute, networking, and security.

A similar study from Wrike found only 11% of businesses had integrated AI into their workflows, impacting the productivity benefits.

But those companies that manage to significantly boost productivity are able to slash jobs — indeed, Microsoft said earlier this month that the efficiency gains from internal adoption of AI tools means the tech giant can continue to grow without adding to its headcount, effectively capping headcounts.

Personalized work

Taking full advantage of AI will require a shift to more personalized digital workplaces, Lenovo argues. That could involve tailoring tools and workflows to individual roles, allowing employees to drive their own productivity.

The current one-size-fits-all approach makes it difficult for employees to design a flexible workflow that suits them, Lenovo said, with a lack of configurable devices and applications identified as top barriers to making AI work better.

"AI changes the rules of productivity, but to realize its potential, IT leaders must work alongside their executive teams to rethink how AI can augment their organization’s value-creation levers and competitive differentiation," Ghura said.

AI at the core of business

Beyond point of use, Lenovo said generative AI should be embedded into core business operations. For example, generative AI could help manage devices, in particular to meet diverse needs of employees, Lenovo said.

"AI must be seamlessly integrated into core operations, creating a personalized and efficient digital workplace that enhances the employee experience and drives long-term productivity," said Ghura.

The Lenovo research follows a survey from Slack, which showed that AI usage has slowed as workers are hiding their use of AI over concerns it makes them look lazy.

MORE FROM ITPRO

TOPICS
Nicole Kobie
Nicole Kobie

Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.

Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.

More about business strategy
Cartoon-style recruitment concept image showing male job candidate sitting across desk from female hiring manage during an interview.

Tech talent shortages mean firms are scrapping traditional recruitment strategies
Agentic AI concept image showing a digitized human brain in purple color with interconnected data points.

AI is now vital to MSP growth, but adoption challenges could hamper success
Oracle

UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment
See more latest
Most Popular
Oracle
UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment
Cisco logo and branding pictured at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 2023.
Cisco unveils new agentic AI tools to improve customer and employee experience
Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, sat next to Demis Hassabis, CEO at Google DeepMind, Mark Read, CEO at WPP, and Allison Kirkby, CEO at BT Group, at the Gemini for the United Kingdom live event held at the Google DeepMind HQ in London.
Google Cloud announces UK data residency for agentic AI services
A hand on a keyboard in a dark room
Alleged LockBit developer extradited to the US
Github logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, March 31, 2023
Organizations urged to act fast after GitHub Action supply chain attack
Female job candidate with short hair participating in a video call interview while using AI tools on small tablet device out of view of the recruiter.
‘If you want to look like a flesh-bound chatbot, then by all means use an AI teleprompter’: Amazon banned candidates from using AI tools during interviews – here’s why you should never use them to secure a job
Jeremy Fleming, former head of GCHQ, onstage with Haider Pasha, chief security officer, EMEA &amp; LATAM at Palo Alto Networks at Ignite London 2025.
Businesses must get better at sharing cyber information, urges former GCHQ chief
A Dell Inspiron 14 AI PC pictured inside a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Pinole.
AI PCs are becoming a no-brainer for IT decision makers
Wifi symbol, internet connection, business, global communication, mobile network, 5g, mobile phone
94% of Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to deauthentication attacks
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking during a Q&amp;A session after delivering a speech on plans to reform the civil service, during a visit to Reckitt Benckiser Health Care UK.
Starmer bets big on AI to unlock public sector savings