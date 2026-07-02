‘Many workers no longer feel there is a natural point where pressure eases or where they can properly switch off’: 'Always on' culture is pushing Brits to breaking point – and nearly half are ready to quit

‘Always on’ culture is placing significant pressure on workers across the UK, according to new research, with nearly half (42%) considering quitting roles due to stress.

A study from HR platform HiBob suggests the trend is “becoming the norm” for many employees, with workplace intensity building significantly in recent years.

More than half (58%) of respondents revealed pressure in their role has increased compared to two years ago, while 49% feel “expected to always be available”.

The result is that around one-third (36%) now work late on a regular basis, with 50% checking work messages while on holiday. Notably, the grind starts almost immediately on a daily basis for many, with 55% of respondents revealing they check work messages within just minutes of waking up.

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Toby Hough, VP of people & culture for EMEA at HiBob, said the study highlights a concerning “structural shift in how work happens”.

“Many workers no longer feel there is a natural point where pressure eases or where they can properly switch off, while managers increasingly find themselves balancing rising performance expectations with protecting employee wellbeing,” he said.

“Left unaddressed, this shift poses a significant long-term risk to businesses.”

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Workers can’t switch off

The study from HiBob suggests that mounting workplace intensity means workers are finding it “harder than ever” to switch off after their day is finished.

Around two-in-five (42%), for example, admitted checking work messages in the middle of conversations, while 29% do so on dates.

Managerial expectations are fanning the flames on this front, according to the survey, with nearly half (49%) highlighting a demand to always be available.

For some, these activities are warranted. More than one-quarter (27%) said they believe that failing to respond to work-related messages after hours could harm their career opportunities.

The source of this pressure often comes from senior leadership, however. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of managers said they’re now expected to maintain consistent high-performance levels, and many are absorbing this pressure.

HiBob noted that this spill over between work and personal life is having a serious negative impact on employee wellbeing. Nearly half (47%) feel mentally exhausted at the end of their working day while stress negatively affects sleep among 41%.

Managers are at breaking point

The top-down pressure at many organizations is causing significant stress across all seniority levels, according to the study. Around half (51%) of managers said they feel underprepared and out of their depth when it comes to dealing with heightened expectations.

Hough warned organizations that fail to tackle the issue could create huge downstream problems, particularly in terms of retaining talent.

“Companies therefore need to recognize that people-first cultures are performance-first cultures. Sustainable high performance cannot exist without the right support, recovery, and trust within teams,” he commented.

“Businesses now need to equip managers with the training, guidance, and tools needed to lead through this new era of constant pressure and help teams perform consistently over time.”

Crucially, around half (47%) of respondents noted there are no longer clear quiet periods at work, with employees locked in a state of constant activity. This tracks closely with a study from Twilio last year, which revealed that workers are calling for periods of ‘digital silence’.

That study found roughly half (47%) of workers are now prioritizing periods in their daily workflow that are free from distractions, email chains, and calls.

Twilio said the pushback comes largely due to the increasing array of communication platforms used by workers on a daily basis.

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