‘Always on’ culture is harming productivity, so workers are demanding ‘digital silence’ to get on with tasks

Workers are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the “always on” culture at their jobs, and are calling for formal periods of “digital silence”.

That’s according to research from Twilio, which found staff are pushing employers to allocate periods free from notifications and emails.

The study, based on a survey of more than 1,200 UK-based workers, found nearly half (47%) are prioritizing protected times in their daily workflow that are free from distractions, email chains, and calls.

A key factor behind this pushback comes from the myriad of messaging platforms and communications solutions workers use in their daily lives, according to Twilio.

Sam Richardson, director of executive engagement for EMEA and APJ at Twilio, said while these tools have transformed how workers connect and collaborate, they can hamper productivity by bogging workers down.

“As digital tools become increasingly embedded in our everyday routines, digital downtime may be the answer to combatting the “always on” environment that’s impeding productivity, creating pressure, and damaging workplace culture,” she said.

Overworked and overwhelmed

According to Twilio, 40% of respondents noted that email and chat notifications disrupt their ability to get work done, with employees frequently dragged onto new tasks.

This was highest among workers aged 51-55, according to Twilio, with 50% of senior employees reporting disruptions in their workflows.

Along with disruptions, workers also feel they have to appear visible in their daily work routines, an issue exacerbated by the use of workplace collaboration platforms.

More than one-third (38%) said they feel “pressure to be constantly online” and immediately respond to messages and emails during work hours. This trend was most prevalent among workers aged 26-30 years old, according to Twilio, cited by 47% of those in that age group.

Richardson said this highlights the need for more balance and a measured approach to digital workplace tools. Ultimately, these are intended to support and drive productivity, not hamper it.

“The goal of technology should unlock productivity, not create distractions. If businesses want to attract and retain the best talent to build for the future, they need to take heed of what workers are telling them,” she said.

“That means designing digital experiences that support people, helping them stay focused, feel empowered, and thrive, both at work and beyond.”

This isn’t the first study into the impact of digital platforms on worker productivity in recent years.

Indeed, Unily’s Digital Noise Impact report in June 2024 showed workers across a range of industries were facing “ping fatigue” due to the volume of notifications they receive on a daily basis.

Respondents to the survey revealed they are disturbed at least once every half hour on a daily basis, while roughly one-third are disturbed every 15 minutes by messages on collaboration platforms.

Social batteries are running on fumes

The idea of “digital downtime” or “digital silence” to combat these issues is growing among workers across all age groups.

Workers aged 36-40 were the most eager to see these practices put in place, Twilio found, while 18-25 year olds were among the least enthusiastic.

Notably, nearly half (44%) said they’d be more likely to work for a company that regularly offers these perks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Twilio’s research also showed that the preferred days for scheduled digital downtime were Fridays, cited by 44%. This is largely due to the fact workers are clearing their feet of tasks before the weekend.

Mondays were also highlighted by 29% of respondents as a day where digital silence would be ideal, enabling them to focus on crucial tasks at the beginning of their working week.

