This tech company wants to pay staff to look after their mental and physical wellbeing
Thrive’s four-day week scheme worked a charm for employee productivity and wellbeing, now it’s taking things one step further
Stress and burnout in the technology sector have become major issues, with workers across a raft of professions reporting higher workloads, longer hours, and rising mental health problems.
One company wants to change that, however, and incentivize staff to prioritize their mental wellbeing. London-based technology firm Thrive has unveiled the launch of its ‘Wellness Era’ initiative, which aims to reward employees for “investing time in themselves and building new healthy habits”.
The initiative includes a range of programs and employee benefits designed specifically to improve physical and mental wellbeing. The scheme includes a partnership with wearable tech company, Whoop, to let employees track activities, sleep, stress, and strain.
This isn’t the first time wearable tech has been used to tackle work-related burnout and stress. Indeed, analysis from JetBrains in 2024 found nearly half (47%) of developers have begun using self-monitoring apps and devices to track physical activities, sleep quality, and general health.
At Thrive, the company said the program will highlight when individuals encounter specific issues, such as sleep difficulties, and offer targeted support including spa vouchers or 'wellbeing kits'.
While participation in the program is voluntary, the company is keen to encourage employees to get involved, and they could even win cash prizes of up to £500 as a reward.
"We're not afraid to try new things," said Cassie Gasson, Thrive’s Co-CEO. "At Thrive, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and their wellbeing is directly linked to our success. We also understand that true wellbeing is a continuous journey, not a fleeting trend.”
Gasson added that the initiative is “just the latest experiment” in the company’s attempts to create a more productive workplace. The company has previously implemented changes to working practices to improve wellbeing, such as a ban on meetings.
Similarly, its four-day week trial, which was the first medical trial of its kind in the UK, delivered positive results with regard to improved physical and mental wellbeing, as well as improvements to workforce productivity.
How Thrive’s wellbeing initiative will work
As part of the ‘Wellness Era’ initiative, employee challenges will align with themes like ‘Healthy Eating Week’ and Stress Awareness Month. Internal awareness campaigns will encourage participating employees to get involved.
12 monthly challenges will also be launched, including a ‘snooze for success’ campaign which aims to reward employees for getting a good night’s sleep, the company revealed.
‘Move more Monday’ will also encourage employees to complete a 45-minute activity to start the week with exercise, be that light or strenuous.
Staff who opted-out of using the Whoop wearables will still have options, the company noted. Employees can expense team sports activities or claim back expenses for services like massage therapy.
The company said it anticipates a “significant” return on investment from the scheme, including increased productivity, enhanced goal attainment, and a more balanced work-life experience for employees.
