Rugged devices
Smooth connectivity
Work is no longer tied to a desk. But often our devices aren’t equipped to handle the elements of unpredictable working environments.
From retail to construction, manufacturing to frontline response, your team needs hardwearing devices that won’t let them down.
Samsung Rugged devices provide functionality, and durability while Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung's network offers strong, reliable connectivity when your employees are on the move and in the field.
Provided by Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung
