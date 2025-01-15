Rugged devices

Whitepapers
By
published

Smooth connectivity

Rugged devices
(Image credit: Virgin Media O₂ Business and Samsung)

Work is no longer tied to a desk. But often our devices aren’t equipped to handle the elements of unpredictable working environments.

From retail to construction, manufacturing to frontline response, your team needs hardwearing devices that won’t let them down.

Samsung Rugged devices provide functionality, and durability while Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung's network offers strong, reliable connectivity when your employees are on the move and in the field.

Provided by Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.