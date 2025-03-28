Tackling loneliness in tech businesses

Employers are increasingly recognizing that loneliness is a business challenge they need to address. While one could presume this issue is down to the growth of remote working , it actually extends far beyond the change in working patterns we’ve seen in recent years.

The reality is that loneliness had been increasing before the pandemic and the sudden move to working from home. A recent study by Gartner in fact found that remote workers reported the lowest levels of loneliness, highlighting that it’s not proximity that’s the answer, but rather the quality of the connection.

Companies have been bringing people back into the office assuming that social bonding will happen naturally, but this is not always the case. “The reality is that hoping people will run into each other and have engaging conversations is not a strategy,” points out Emily Rose MacRae, senior director, analyst for Future of Work and Workforce Transformation at Gartner.

This is why many organizations are now taking a deeper look at the issue of loneliness in the workplace and their role in minimizing it.

Why should businesses care about loneliness?

Some may question why addressing loneliness should fall under an employer’s remit and there’s a clear answer to this. Workplace loneliness has a huge impact on a company’s bottom line, as it’s increasingly affecting employee well-being, engagement and productivity.

“We’re social beings and a lack of connection can reduce job satisfaction and motivation,” says business strategist Joanne Pagett, director of Joanne Does Strategy. “It slows problem-solving and innovation, while raising stress, anxiety and even depression. This can lead to burnout as employees feel disconnected and unsupported.”

Disengaged employees are less likely to join team activities or brainstorming sessions, leaving them detached from company culture, Paggett notes, adding that this emotional detachment can lead to apathy, higher absenteeism and increased staff turnover, with many ‘quiet quitting’ .

“Strong workplace connections are essential. Without them employees hesitate to seek feedback or support, which limits performance and career growth. Over time, this erodes team cohesion, reduces retention and negatively impacts overall business performance.”

How to tell if your department has a loneliness problem

Loneliness in the workplace can manifest in a myriad of ways, but there are some telltale signs to look out for if you’re concerned about your team or department.

A simple one is decreased engagement from your employees. “Employees who feel isolated may show a lack of enthusiasm for team projects, avoid participating in meetings, or refrain from contributing ideas and/or working across silos,” highlights organizational consultant Guy Lubitsh, who’s also a professor of Leadership and Psychology at Hult International Business School. “This disengagement can lead to a decline in overall team performance and innovation.”

Another indicator is increased absenteeism, as loneliness can affect mental and physical health, leading to more frequent sick days or unexplained absences.

“Social withdrawal is another red flag,” Lubitsh adds. “Employees who are experiencing loneliness might avoid social interactions, such as lunch breaks or after-work gatherings. They may also prefer to work alone rather than collaborate with others, further exacerbating their sense of isolation.”

Technology’s role in combatting loneliness

Technology has already significantly helped us combat loneliness as a society, but is becoming more prevalent in the workplace. Digital watercoolers and VR meeting spaces can play a key role in combating loneliness for hybrid or remote workers for example, by offering an online space for employees to connect in casual conversations, share experiences and build relationships.

There’s also some evidence that AI-driven mental health and wellness solutions can play a crucial role in supporting employees, says Lubitsh. “AI-powered tools can monitor and analyze employee wellbeing, providing personalized recommendations and interventions. AI can also help identify early signs of burnout or stress by analyzing patterns in communication and behavior.”

Then there’s AI chatbots that can offer on-demand mental health support and AI-driven matching tools that can pair employees for virtual coffee chats or mentorship opportunities, notes Pagett.

Issues to consider

It’s important to note however, that there are issues to consider when using technology in this way. For a start, it’s no good having the tools available if your staff don’t know they’re there.

“You could have this amazing tool, but if you don’t create awareness around it, train people how to use it and provide space in their day for it then they simply won’t use it,” says McRae.

Then there’s the issue around if and how personal data is being collected and stored.

“Who owns that data? How is it getting used? Is the vendor keeping it, or perhaps selling to on so you can be marketed to in new, fun ways? Technology can help reduce loneliness, but its use also opens up doors to a lot of complicated things,” McRae says. “This may not be something people will immediately want from their employer, so you need to really think about the value of introducing such a tool. Consider if your employees will benefit, and if so, how.”

An overreliance on technology to address workplace loneliness also carries a number of risks. If not thoughtfully implemented it can potentially increase isolation, as it may lack the warmth and conscious connection of face-to-face conversations.

Technology fatigue is another issue to consider, with experts noting that constantly switching between various digital tools and platforms can be overwhelming and mentally exhausting. This can reduce an employee’s willingness to engage in virtual interactions, further isolating them from their peers.

How IT leaders can strengthen workplace connections

When adopting tech-driven solutions to address workplace loneliness, employee wellness should be the priority, and a human-centered approach starts with understanding employee needs through surveys and focus groups, ensuring tech solutions truly address concerns.

IT departments, working closely with HR and leadership, should focus on engagement metrics, not individual tracking, and ensure clear opt-out options for social features, advises Pagett. Regular feedback loops, monthly ‘tech health checks’, and user satisfaction scores help maintain trust and improve user experience, she notes.

Experts also recommend reducing the number of communication tools, focusing on quality over quantity.

“Focus on ‘warm tech’ features like virtual coffee pairings or AI-powered conversation starters to foster connection. Finally, introduce company-wide ‘tech detox’ hours to prevent burnout and encourage employees to step away from digital devices,” Pagett concludes.