The 2024 that didn't happen

It's now a Christmas tradition on the ITPro Podcast to look back at trends that were expected to dominate the year but then fizzled out.

What predictions have gone the way of flying cars and the Metaverse? Which are delayed, perhaps permanently?

In this episode, Jane is joined by Bobby Hellard, ITPro’s reviews editor, and Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss three of the trends that failed to materialise this year: Intel’s AI dominance, a nuclear solution to data center energy problems, and generative AI taking our jobs.

Highlights

“They are going to rely on AI to solve the problem of the small modular reactors which they need to power the data centers that are running the AI all while the energy problem continues.”

“I remember Pat Gelsinger coming back in January 2021 … this big, shattering news story, prodigal son returns. But if you look at that point there, they were so far behind in production for 10 nanometer process, AMD had caught up really quickly, and by the time Intel had got anywhere near developing that AMD were already on seven nanometer process … when it gets to developing AI, they're they're just so far behind they can't catch up.”

“The potential reliance on AI tools in the future could actually have a detrimental impact on broader security teams and people entering the industry and the workforce. How reliant are they going to be if you're going through college, university now, and so much of the sort of industry narrative is around these tools, and you're you're using them, you're learning how to use them, you get into your first job, and then what's your level of expertise compared to a fresh graduate 10 years ago?”