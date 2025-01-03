The trends we’re watching in 2025
AI for security and sovereign cloud could be top driving forces in the coming year
January is a time for planning, goal-setting, and looking to the future and here on the ITPro Podcast things are no different.
While there are sometimes unexpected developments – take ChatGPT in 2022, for example – it’s nevertheless possible to tease out trends from the year gone by that can influence the new one.
For this new year’s edition of the podcast, Jane and Rory are joined by Dr John Honchell, IT industry analyst at Future B2B, to unpick the top trends from this year that will shape 2025.
Highlights
“As we leap into the new year here, that concept of sovereign cloud, it's going to continue to be a major player in the tech world, and I think it's going to take over even more”
“Companies are going to look at other providers for solutions along the way to deploy and manage AI applications right within their private cloud environments, and looking at streamlining and automation of operations and maintenance and data privacy protection along the way.”
Footnotes
