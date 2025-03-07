Creating space for women in tech
Tech's huge gender divide can only be tackled with more welcoming, proactive sectoral efforts
International Women’s Day is here, a time for all those who care about women’s equality to celebrate the achievements of women both contemporary and historical and to focus on gender equality in our society.
The tech sector still has a sizable gender divide, with only around one quarter of all tech roles held by women. Tech leaders need to enter into open dialogue over how to make tech careers more attractive to women and to empower women within their workforce.
In this episode, Rory speaks to Elizabeth Barr, head of the Cisco Networking Academy in the UK, Ireland, and Nordics, to explore what International Women’s Day means in 2025 and how young women are entering the tech workforce.
Highlights
“Women account for less than 20% of computer science degrees. We represent around 25% of the tech workforce, which is much lower in areas like cybersecurity, for example. So whilst, yes, we have seen improvements I think it's really important to use International Women's Day as a moment to raise awareness around the ongoing inequalities that women face, advocate for policies, and then critically drive action towards accelerating gender parity. I think it also goes without saying that this shouldn't just be a pursuit that's dedicated to one day of the year.”
“I think it's not just about attracting a diverse tech talent pipeline, right? It's also about retention. So how can you support women advancing in their careers? And I think again, that starts with culture, so employees from all backgrounds feel that they can thrive at all levels within the business.”
“We hear statistics around, ‘You need five years of experience to get an entry level role inside the security’ and things like this. So I think the wider the culture and hiring that we see doesn't help. But one thing that is really important, and that we hear loud and clear from recruiters, is the importance of soft skills, or human skills. And this is often something that I think women in particular, do underplay whether you're going for a technical role, non technical role early in career, leadership, middle management, having soft skills and human skills are so important for any role within tech.”
Show notes
- Women in tech think the industry has changed for the better, but there’s still more work to be done
- Women in tech are being forced out of work by the ‘motherhood penalty’
- The women returning to tech – and why they left
- “We are influencing generations to come”: Improving the picture for women in tech through cultural changes
- Supporting female founders in tech
- The company-wide benefits of mentorship in tech
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The ITPro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The ITPro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the ITPro newsletter
- Subscribe to the ITPro Podcast on YouTube
- Join us on LinkedIn
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
Tech's gender gap is already seeping into AI sector, report finds
Women in tech think the industry has changed for the better, but there’s still more work to be done