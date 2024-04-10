Transforming the aftermarket supply chain
with IBM’s cognitive enterprise business platform for Oracle Cloud and generative AI
Discover how to optimize and streamline supply chains with IBM's Cognitive Enterprise Business Platform for Oracle, ensuring alignment with key business KPIs without latency.
Drawing from IBM's extensive experience collaborating with a diverse range of OEMs, recognize the unique challenges present in aftermarket supply chains and the significant potential for enhancement.
For instance, IBM demonstrated the ability to reduce spare parts inventory by 20-30% through enhanced forecasting and inventory planning. Collaborate with IBM and Oracle to gain a competitive edge in the aftermarket sector.
