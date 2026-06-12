What will the big announcements be at HPE Discover 2026?

HPE Discover 2026 is the 15th annual get-together for HPE partners, collaborators, and customers held at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas. This year, the conference takes place from 15-18 June.

I will be on site, reporting on all the latest news and delivering insight on the main topics and themes of the week. We won’t be hearing any official announcements until after CEO Antonio Neri’s keynote on Tuesday, which starts at 9.00 am PST, but that doesn’t mean the content is a complete mystery.

Here are three things I expect to see at HPE Discover 2026 – and one person I don’t.

Agent-powered autonomous networking

It’s just under a year since HPE acquired Juniper Networks. How its technology would be integrated into HPE – especially when it comes to Aruba, the existing HPE networking play – was a big focus of HPE Discover Barcelona 2025 in December.

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At HPE Discover 2026, I’m expecting to hear more on how the cross-pollination between Juniper and Aruba is going, as well as how much progress has been made towards “self-driving networks”. This idea was debuted at Discover Barcelona six months ago and was described at the time as an AI-agent powered method of increasing the speed of rollout, creating the fewest tickets, and producing "better business outcomes".

The company was then a little quiet on this front for the first half of 2026, but in May, the company announced it was moving “from vision to reality” , with the launch of fully-autonomous, agent-powered AIOps networking.

At the time of the announcement, Rami Rahim, who was CEO of Juniper at the time of its acquisition and is now EVP, president, and GM of networking at HPE, said: “The network HPE now delivers represents a pivotal shift for our customers, and marks a breakaway moment for them to capture the benefits of the next frontier of autonomous actions.”

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“This fundamentally changes the role of networking from a system that informs to one that takes action on behalf of the business, freeing customer networking teams to focus on innovation instead of operations,” he added.

I think that we can expect a recap of this, at the very least, during Rahim’s keynote on Tuesday, 16th, and perhaps some more information on customers, such as the UK’s Ministry of Justice.

Supercomputers past and present

It would be unlikely for a new supercomputer to be unveiled at HPE Discover – that kind of thing is normally reserved for ad-hoc announcements or the SC conference, which is happening the week after HPE Discover.

Nevertheless, supercomputers are, at this point, a big part of HPE’s business and bragging rights – of the 10 most powerful supercomputers in the November 2025 Top500 list, six use HPE Cray hardware. That, in my opinion, is enough to open up a conversation about supercomputers at the event

Speaking of Cray, it’s also 75 years since the first Cray supercomputer came online, which is surely worth at least a passing mention.

My final piece of evidence is that Scott Atchley, CTO at Oak Ridge National Laboratory – home of the Frontier supercomputer – is one of the speakers listed for Tuesday afternoon.

AI agents and private cloud

Let’s face it, we can barely move for talk of AI agents these days, and there’s no way HPE will pass up the opportunity to talk about what they can offer organizations in this department. I’ve already mentioned the role of agents in HPE’s networking play, but I think we can expect even more – perhaps pinned to GreenLake, the company’s “edge-to-cloud” platform, or cloud more generally.

One thing I’m genuinely unsure about is whether we’ll hear more about tokenomics – something that came up at Dell Technologies World 2026 – and the increasing pressure AI agents are putting on businesses’ IT budgets. It’s the topic of the moment, but HPE would need some new hardware if it wants to join in the conversation and present a solution.

Private cloud has also been a big part of HPE’s offering for nearly 10 years, with CEO Antonio Neri declaring it was the “edge-to-cloud” company when he took the role in 2018. Two years ago, this was modified to the “edge-to-cloud-to-AI” company, and in 2025, built on this proclamation with a new AMD Helios rack aimed at cloud service providers and neoclouds.

No Jensen Huang this time

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, is a busy man who seems to make an appearance at multiple conferences throughout the year, not just the company’s own GTC event.

While he made an in-person appearance in 2024, he’s absent from this year’s list of speakers. So while we may get a pre-recorded video (which we saw at Dell Technologies World 2025), I doubt there will be an on-stage appearance from technology’s most energetic CEO in 2026.

I’m at HPE Discover 2026 for the duration of the conference – including the Partner Growth Summit, which takes place on Monday. You can keep up with all the announcements, analysis, and insight from the event as it happens here , as well as on the ITPro Podcast and our social media channels.