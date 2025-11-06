HPE launches first phase of new-look Partner Ready Vantage program

HPE has launched the first phase of its unified Partner Ready Vantage Program in a move the IT giant said will help partners better navigate the rapidly changing tech landscape.

The new streamlined channel initiative replaces the firm’s legacy programs and brings together Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking into a single framework.

Partners now benefit from fully-integrated enrolment alongside expanded products and services resale, accessible through a single program.

The launch also includes the debut of HPE’s Triple Platinum Plus initiative for those with cross-portfolio expertise.

“HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a forward-looking approach to channel collaboration, offering unified access, streamlined processes, and expanded opportunities for growth and specialization,” said Simon Ewington, HPE’s SVP of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem, in a blog post .

HPE eyes a streamlined partner experience

As part of its new channel framework, HPE has introduced three new centers – Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking – and retired the As-a-service center, integrating those competencies into its new Sell Track.

Designed to drive profitability, HPE said the Sell Track supports diverse business models with modular training and certifications aligned to each technology center, helping partners to build specialized expertise.

Ultimately, partners can resell the entire HPE portfolio through a single program membership, either through OpEx as-a-service models such as HPE GreenLake Flex, or via traditional CapEx offerings.

Additionally, the Service Track has also been streamlined, unifying managed services, professional services, support services, and customer success into two practice areas: Data Center & Private Cloud, and Networking.

HPE said the Service Track “integrates seamlessly” with the new Sell Track and offers standardized partner capability assessments, thresholds, streamlined tracking, as well as a host of tools and training geared towards improving the partner experience.

Triple Platinum Plus

Additionally, HPE’s channel rollout includes its new Triple Platinum Plus initiative, an exclusive recognition for partners that demonstrate pan-HPE expertise across Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking.

The program is designed for partners that excel across multiple technology areas, HPE said, offering enhanced incentives and rewards to help drive further growth opportunities and differentiation.

“The program is intended to accelerate partner success by supporting both generalists and specialists, offering incentives for competency and facilitating rapid advancement within the HPE ecosystem,” Ewington explained.

New commitments

Looking ahead, HPE plans to continue to shape its new-look Partner Ready Vantage initiative over the coming years, with additional programs.

This includes the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage initiative, which is set to be integrated throughout 2026 and 2027.

The firm said it will also announce more details around its Build Track towards the back-end of its 2026 financial year.

“We’re committed to continuously enhance the program, including integration of HPE Juniper Networking into HPE Partner Ready Vantage in FY27,” Ewington added.

“The path ahead for HPE and our partners is unified, empowered, and primed for growth, and we’re excited to shape it together.”

