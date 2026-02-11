HPE appoints Neil Dover as new Ireland sales chief
Dover will lead the vendor’s sales teams in Ireland following its national go-to-market revamp and recent Galway investment
HPE has announced the appointment of Neil Dover as its new Country Sales Leader for Ireland, effective immediately.
Dover arrives with more than 18 years of commercial and channel experience and joins the business from HP, where he spent 15 years in various leadership roles. Most recently, he served as country manager for the firm’s go-to-market business in Ireland.
In his new role, he will lead HPE’s sales teams in Ireland, overseeing strategic planning, business development, and customer engagement as the company continues its AI and hybrid cloud solutions push.
In an announcement, HPE highlighted Dover’s expertise in building high-performing teams and transitioning businesses to a solutions-led approach.
“We are delighted to welcome Neil to HPE,” said Pauline Yau, senior director of Global & Strategic Sales and Ireland Country Sales at HPE. “His proven track record across commercial, channel and solutions-led transformation will be invaluable as we accelerate customer adoption of AI, cloud and networking solutions in Ireland.
“Under his leadership the Ireland team will deepen partner engagement, scale our digital sales capability, and realise meaningful outcomes for our customers.”
Go-to-market leadership
Dover will also lead HPE’s newly unified Ireland Go-To-Market organisation, which now includes a national Ireland Channel Sales team, a recently established Digital Sales hub in Leixlip, as well as dedicated in-country presales sources.
His team will focus on driving solution adoption and business growth across Ireland, HPE said.
“I am excited to join HPE at this crucial time and look forward to helping customers realize new opportunities and achieve outcomes that matter most to their businesses,” Dover commented.
“I’m inspired by the enthusiasm and deep knowhow of the team and by HPE’s AI proposition for the Irish market.”
Galway expansion
Alongside the appointment, HPE has also strengthened its presence in Ireland through a fresh investment into its Galway office. A new Galway Experience Center (GEC) will act as a collaborative hub to help customers and partners tackle challenges, co-create solutions, and collaborate with HPE engineers.
The center’s aim is to drive two-way communications to improve problem-solving, boost confidence in HPE solutions, and shorten solution development cycles.
Ray McGann, HPE managing director for Ireland, said both Dover’s appointment and the new Galway hub reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to Irish customers in the era of AI.
“By bringing engineering and business teams together for in-depth strategic discussions, we’re making it simpler for Irish organisations and partners to realise the opportunities AI presents,” he explained.
These investments deepen our local presence and allow us to better support Ireland’s digital and economic growth.”
