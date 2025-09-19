HPE names Phil Mottram as new global sales chief

Mottram succeeds HPE veteran Heiko Meyer who is retiring after 38 years with the tech giant

Phil Mottram, executive vice president and chief sales officer, HPE.
(Image credit: HPE)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the appointment of Phil Mottram as its executive vice president and chief sales officer, effective from November 1.

Mottram will lead the company’s global sales teams across its Servers and Hybrid Cloud solutions segment, as well as head up its channel and partner ecosystem.

A seasoned industry veteran, Mottram brings more than 30 years’ tech sector experience to the role, with specific expertise in sales leadership. He first joined HPE back in 2019 and has served in various executive management roles, most recently as executive vice president of growth markets.

Prior to that, he spent four years as EVP and general manager of HPE Aruba Networking, where he achieved record revenue growth and profitability.

“Phil is an exceptional fit for this role with his deep understanding of and focus on customer needs, collaborative leadership style, global perspective, and track record of driving growth,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

“His experience leading HPE Aruba Networking will facilitate strong connections across the entirety of HPE’s portfolio.”

Additionally, Mottram arrives with a strong reputation for driving global business transformation for Fortune 500 companies in the telecom and IT industries.

Having began his career in sales at AT&T, he later went on to serve in leadership roles at Sprint, BT, and Telstra. before transitioning to business leadership roles at CSL, Vodafone, and Zayo.

Mottram succeeds HPE veteran Heiko Meyer who has announced his retirement after 38 years with the company. CEO Neri highlighted Meyer’s monumental impact on the firm’s sales organization.

“As the leader of Global Sales, Heiko led the largest sales transformation in HPE’s history, spearheading shifts in the go-to-market model that more seamlessly connected customers with relevant HPE solutions, while contributing to targeted market share gains,” Neri said.

Reflecting on his decision, Meyer commented: “Leading our Global Sales organization has been the highlight of my career, as I’ve had the opportunity to meet with customers, partners and team members from around the world. I retire from HPE feeling proud of the team and fortunate to have spent my career in service of our customers and partners."

